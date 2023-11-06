Hockey India announce Rs 3 lakh for each player after success in Women's Asian Champions Trophy

Hockey India announced a cash reward of Rs 3 lakh for each player of the triumphant Indian women's team that clinched the Women's Asian Champions Trophy. The competition was held at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi. Each coaching staff member will also receive a reward of Rs 1.50 lakh.

The Savita Punia-led India defeated Japan 4-0 in the final to win their second continental tournament and first since 2016. Sangita Kumari, Neha, Lalremsiami, and Vandana Katariya scored a goal each while Savita was solid ahead of the goalpost, particularly in the final quarter where Japan's attack was intensive.

India finished their campaign in Ranchi as the only unbeaten side - seven wins in seven matches - to overcome the disappointment of missing out on the top two podium finish at the Asian Games.

Extending his warm wishes to the Women in Blue, Dilip Tirkey stated:

"On behalf of Hockey India, I extend my warmest congratulations to the Indian Women's Hockey Team for their outstanding performance and their triumphant capture of the Jharkhand Women's Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023."

He added:

"Your unwavering dedication and strenuous efforts have brought immense pride to the nation, underscoring your resolute commitment to the sport of hockey. Continue to shine, and we eagerly anticipate witnessing more extraordinary victories in the times ahead."

In recognition of their exceptional performance, marked by an undefeated streak throughout the tournament and their title victory, Hockey India declared a reward of Rs 3 lakh for each player of the Indian Women's Hockey Team and Rs 1.50 lakh for each member of the support staff.

Expand Tweet

India bounce back from the Asian Games disappointment to lift the Champions Trophy

India lost to host China in the semi-final of the Asian Games and their hopes of sealing an automatic qualification for the Paris Olympics also crashed out, even though the team settled for a bronze with a margin of 2-1.

Shifting their focus to the Champions Trophy on home soil, India commenced the six-team event with heavy wins against Thailand (7-1) and Malaysia (5-0) before they edged Japan and China with identical scorelines of 2-1. The win against China was a sweet revenge for the Asian Games' humiliation.

Successive wins against Korea booked their spot in the final. The first one came with a thrashing of 5-0, followed by Vaishnavi Phalke and local girl Salima Tete adding to the scoresheet in the semifinal.

India subsequently got the better of Japan for the third time in the last month to join their Asian rivals as the second most successful team in the biennial tournament. South Korea is the only side to win the Asian women's champions trophy three times.