Hockey India has named a list of 34 core probables for the senior women's national coaching camp, slated to commence on August 13, 2023, at the SAI Centre in Bengaluru.

This intensive training program is strategically set to culminate on September 18, 2023, just ahead of the much-anticipated Hangzhou Asian Games.

The approaching Hangzhou Asian Games are crucial for the Indian women's hockey team. They are primed to commence their quest in the mega event with a match against Singapore on September 27, 2023.

India will be part of Pool A alongside Korea, Malaysia, Hong Kong, China, and Singapore.

Recent triumphs have boosted Indian players' morale. This includes a dominant 3-0 win over Spain in the final of an event to mark the 100th Anniversary of the Spanish Hockey Federation, last month in Barcelona.

The core probable group encompasses a versatile group of players, with goalkeepers Savita, Rajani Etimarpu, Bichu Devi Kharibam, and Bansari Solanki providing depth of talent.

The defense line-up includes notable names like Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Jyoti Chhatri, and Mahima Chaudhary.

The midfield gains strength from players like Nisha, Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, and Monika. Additionally, Ajmina Kujur, Mariana Kujur, Vaishnavi Phalke, Reena Khokhar, Sonika, Baljeet Kaur, and Neha contribute their talents.

Completing the formidable line-up are forwards like Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Sharmila Devi, Deepika, Sangita Kumari, Mumtaz Khan, Sunelita Toppo and Beauty Dungdung.

Indian team's Chief Coach Janneke Schopman highlighted the importance of this national coaching camp. Janneke Schopman said:

"We have showcased in our recent competitions that we are growing as a team and are constantly learning. This camp is vital for our Hangzhou Asian Games preparations. We will work on the areas where we still need to improve in the camp."

Schopman emphasized the camp's role in refining strengths and unifying the team's playing style, aligning all members toward the impending challenge.

List of athletes within India's group of 34 core-probable members:

Goalkeepers

Bansari Solanki

Bichu Devi Kharibam

Rajani Etimarpu

Savita

Defenders:

Udita

Akshata Abaso Dhekale

Mahima Chaudhary

Gurjit Kaur

Jyoti Chhatri

Deep Grace Ekka

Nikki Pradhan

Ishika Chaudhary

Midfielders:

Mariana Kujur

Salima Tete

Reena Khokhar

Monika

Ajmina Kujur

Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam

Sonika

Jyoti

Navjot Kaur

Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke

Neha

Baljeet Kaur

Nisha

Forwards:

Deepika

Beauty Dungdung

Navneet Kaur

Sunelita Toppo

Mumtaz Khan

Sharmila Devi

Sangita Kumari

Vandana Katariya

Lalremsiami