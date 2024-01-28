Hockey India announces 24-member Indian Women’s Hockey Team for FIH Pro League 2023-24

Hockey India named a 24-member Women's Hockey Team for the upcoming Bhubaneswar and Rourkela legs of the FIH Pro League 2023-24 on Saturday, January 27.

The Bhubaneswar leg is scheduled to take place from February 3 to 9, while the Rourkela leg of the FIH Pro League will commence on February 14 and end on February 18.

The Indian team will play their first match against Asian Games 2022 champions China on the opening day of the Bhubaneswar leg. They will play a couple of matches each against China, Australia, the United States, and the Netherlands.

Goalkeeper Savita will continue to lead the Indian side in the upcoming two legs of the FIH Pro League 2023-24. Meanwhile, star Indian forward Vandana Katariya, who missed the Women's Hockey Olympic Qualifiers, has returned to the squad and will serve as Savita's deputy.

Speaking about the squad selection, Indian Women’s Hockey Team Chief Coach Janneke Schopman was quoted as saying to Hockey India in a press release:

“We have a few youngsters coming in for the FIH Pro League 2023-24. The league is of immense importance to us as the champions will secure their spot in the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026. We will look to build upon the team chemistry and the squad is looking forward to facing some of the best teams in the world, in our backyard. The aim will be to begin our campaign on a strong note and continue to improve during the League.”

Indian Women’s Hockey Team for FIH Pro League 2023-24

Goalkeepers: Savita (C), and Bichu Devi Kharibam.

Defenders: Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Monika, and Jyoti Chhatri.

Midfielders: Nisha, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Salima Tete, Sonika, Jyoti, Baljeet Kaur, and Sunelita Toppo.

Forwards: Mumtaz Khan, Beauty Dungdung, Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Vandana Katariya (VC), and Sharmila Devi.