Hockey India announces 40-member probables for maiden Sub-Junior Women’s National Coaching Camp

In a first, Hockey India on Friday announced a 40-member Women's Sub-Junior Core Group for the national coaching camp. This is a notable and significant improvement in the Indian women's hockey grassroots setup. The Coaching National camp, which will begin on August 21st, will be led by Rani Rampal.

The Indian women's senior hockey team captain will act as the coach and a mentor for the 40-member sub-junior core group. The players for the national camp have been selected based on their recent performances in the Hockey India sub-junior national championships. The aim of the camp is to nurture young talent and build the perfect bench strength for India in the future.

The camp will also act as a selection process for the Indian junior team for the upcoming international matches in Europe. Notably, India will feature in the FIH Junior World Cup from November to December in Chile. The team qualified after making it to the final of the Asian Junior Championships. India eventually ended up being the winner of the tournament by defeating Korea in the final.

The current 40-member core group consists of three goalkeepers: Tarra Sailaja, Hodam Pabitra Devi and Tanuja. The Indian young defender, Muskan will lead the 10-member defenders' group for the National Camp.

The mid-fielders, including Pushpa Dang, Leishanthem Natali Chan and Purnima Yadav, were selected for the national coaching camp. The forwards Tamanna, Sushmita Dungdung headline the 17-member forwards group.

Speaking ahead of the national coaching camp, India women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal said that the camp will be helpful in building a solid foundation for women's hockey. She also added that providing good facilities during the coaching will help India to rise to the occasion on the international stage:

"The players will receive comprehensive training programmes that will focus on skill enhancement, physical conditioning, tactical awareness, and mental resilience - all of which are critical components of becoming a successful international athlete", she added.

Rani Rampal will head the coaching group, which consists of two assistant coaches, two masseuses, two physios and a trainer for the national coaching camp.

The 40-member sub-junior core group selected for the national coaching camp

Goalkeepers:

Tarra Sailaja Hodam Pabitra Devi Tanuja

Defenders:

Rajni Kerketta Parwati Topno Sushmita Dungdung Amisha Ekka Harjeet Kaur Komal Pal Bhavya Tamanna Priyanka Muskan

Midfielders:

Pushpa Dang Roshni Aind Ritika Ahirwar Leishangthem Natali Chan Mutum Priya Devi Puja Majhi Nisha Dadel Sharanjit Kaur Purnima Yadav Pooja

Forwards:

Tulasi Kuppa Sweety Dungdung Jamuna Kumari Lakshmi Kajal Krishna Sharma Gungun Kaur Doli Bhoi Dipika Barwa Tanuja Toppo Karuna Minz Binati Minz Manisha Patel Vandana Patel Kajal Ravina Kirti