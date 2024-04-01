Hockey India announces 60-member assessment squad for Women’s National Coaching Camp

Hockey India have named a 60-member squad for the upcoming Women's National Coaching Camp, on Monday (April 1). The camp will be held at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in Bengaluru between Monday, April 1, and Sunday, April 7.

The squad will further be trimmed to 33 members based on the players' performances during the selection trials, scheduled for April 6 and 7 at SAI Bengaluru. The 60-member squad for the national camp was selected based on the performances in the recently concluded Hockey Indian Senior Women's National Championship in Pune.

They will train and report to Ankitha B.S until Hockey India finalizes the Chief Coach for the Women's National Hockey Team.

Commenting on the squad, Hockey India High Performance Director Herman Kruis said in a statement:

“The 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship proved to be a gold mine. We have picked out the best performers from the teams in the National Championship, irrespective of prior involvement in the national setup. Now we have a good mixture of players who have been around the National Team and players who displayed immense potential. The objective going ahead is to pick the best 33 players for the Indian Women’s Hockey Team core probables.”

60-member squad for Women’s National Coaching Camp

Goalkeepers: Savita, Sonal Minj, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Madhuri Kindo, Bansari Solanki, Promila Kr, and Ramya Kurmapu.

Defenders: Udita, Nikki Pradhan, Ropni Kumari, Lalhlunmawii, Preeti, T Suman Devi, Anjana Dungdung, and Nishi Yadav.

Midfielders: Monika, Sonika, Neha, Mahima Choudhary, Nisha, Jyoti, Salima Tete, Manashri Shedage, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Lalruatfeli, Marina Lalramnghaki, Prabhleen Kaur, Manisha Chauhan, Ishika Chaudhary, Ritanyna Sahu, Jyoti Chhatri, Ajmina Kujur, Sujata Kujur, Kruthika SP, Mahima Tete, Mamta Bhat, Edula Jyothi, Anisha Dungdung, Bhavna Khade, and Maxima Toppo.

Forwards: Deepika, Sharmila Devi, Navneet Kaur, Deepika Soreng, Sangita Kumari, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Lalrindiki, Lalremsiami, Vertika Rawat, Preeti Dubey, Hritika Singh, Mariana Kujur, Mumtaz Khan, Taranpreet Kaur, Baljeet Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Dipi Monika Toppo, Kajal S Atpadkar, and Manju Chorsiya.