Hockey India announces core probable group ahead of upcoming FIH Junior Women's World Cup

With just a month left until the 2022 FIH Junior Women's World Cup, Hockey India have named the 28-member core probable group for a preparatory camp on March 1. The four-week camp will begin in Bhubaneswar, Odisha from today onwards.

The camp is being organized ahead of the upcoming Junior Women's World Cup, which is scheduled to take place from April 1-12 in Potchefstroom, South Africa.

Indian Women's Hockey Chief Coach Janneke Schopman spoke about the final training process ahead of the Junior World Cup. Speaking about the final phase of their preparations, Schopman, in an official release, said:

"The players have remained committed in their pursuit of leaving no stone unturned in their preparations for the FIH Junior Women's World Cup in South Africa."

The coach further added:

"The group underwent a camp in Bengaluru over the past few weeks and will now move to Bhubaneswar where we will go through our final preparations. It is going to be an exciting couple of weeks and I am sure watching the Pro League games their senior compatriots are playing will also be good learning for the juniors."

Four teams have dominated the FIH Women's Junior World Cup. The Netherlands is the most successful team, having won the tournament thrice. Meanwhile, Korea and Argentina have won twice and Germany have been victorious once.

India’s best performance at this prestigious hockey tournament was a bronze medal finish in 2013. The Indian women’s team couldn’t qualify for the 2016 edition.

Core Group for the FIH Junior Women's World Cup 2022 preparatory camp

The 28-member core probable group list includes:

Goalkeepers: Bichu Devi Kharibam, Khushboo, Madhuri Kindo.

Defenders: Marina Lalramnghaki, Preeti, Priyanka, Ishika Chaudhary, Akashata Abaso Dekhale, Neelam.

Midfielders: Vaishnavi Phalke, Salima Tete, Reet, Manju Chorsiya, Jyoti Chhatri, Ajmina Kujur, Sharmila Devi, Lalremsiami, Baljeet Kaur, Nikita Toppo.

Forwards: Rutuja Pisal, Annu, Lalrindiki, Jiwan Kishori Toppo, Mumtaz Khan, Beauty Dungdung, Deepika, Sangita Kumari, Deepika Soreng.

