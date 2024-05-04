Hockey India announces Indian junior men’s hockey team for Europe tour

Hockey India announced a 20-member junior men's hockey team for the European tour between May 20 and 29 on Saturday, May 4. The Indian junior men's hockey team will play five matches in Europe against Belgium, Germany, and Dutch club Bredase Hockey Vereniging Push during their 10-day tour.

The Indian team will play their first match against Belgium in Antwerp on May 20. They will play their second match against the same nation in Breda on May 22.

The third match of the European tour is scheduled against Dutch club Bredase Hockey Vereniging Push in Breda on May 23. The Indian junior men's hockey team will play their next couple of matches against Germany on May 28 and May 29.

Defender Rohit will lead the side, while Shardanand Tiwari has been named as the vice-captain for the Europe tour.

“We have been training hard at our camp and have developed an understanding of each other’s gameplay. It will be wonderful to play together against teams from other nations to help us build on our game and get better through this kind of exposure,” Rohit was quoted as saying by Hockey India.

Vice-captain Shardanand Tiwari spoke to Hockey India on the Europe tour and said:

“This will be a wonderful experience and will go a long way in evaluating where we stand as a team and as individual players. It will be a great way to figure out our strengths and what areas we would need to touch upon.”

Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team for Europe Tour

Goalkeepers: Prince Deep Singh and Bikramjit Singh

Defenders: Shardanand Tiwari, Yogember Rawat, Anmol Ekka, Rohit, Manoj Yadav, and Talem Priyo Barta.

Midfielders: Ankit Pal, Roshan Kujur, Bipin Billavara Ravi, Mukesh Toppo, Manmeet Singh, and Vachan H A.

Forwards: Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Arshdeep Singh, Gurjot Singh, Mohd. Konain Dad, Dilraj Singh, and Gursewak Singh.