Hockey India announces Indian junior women's hockey team for Europe tour

Hockey India on Monday, May 6, announced a 20-member junior women's hockey team for the European tour between May 21 and 29. The Indian junior women's hockey team are scheduled to play six matches against Belgium, Germany, and Dutch clubs Bredase Hockey Vereniging Push and Oranje Rood.

Team India will play their first match against Bredase Hockey Vereniging Push on May 21 and will face Belgium on May 22. Both matches will be played in Breda, the Netherlands.

They will face Belgium again in their third encounter of the Europe Tour. The match will be played in Belgium on May 24. The Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team will play their next couple of matches against Germany on May 26 and May 27 in Breda and Germany, respectively.

The final match of the European Tour will be held in Breda against Netherlands club Oranje Rood on May 29.

Defender Jyothi Singh will lead the junior women's hockey team, while Sakshi Rana will serve as her deputy for the tour.

“There’s great camaraderie in the squad. All of us have gotten to know each other pretty well during the camp. Everyone here is very skilful and talented. It will be fun and a good learning experience playing abroad against other top-quality teams,” Captain Jyoti Singh was quoted as saying by Hockey India.

Vice-Captain Sakshi Rana shared her captain’s sentiments. She was quoted as saying by Hockey India:

“Playing against good teams from other countries helps in developing an understanding of different approaches to the game. An exposure tour like this provides all of us with a tremendous opportunity to take our game to the next level.”

Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team for Europe Tour

Goalkeepers: Aditi Maheshwari and Nidhi

Defenders: Jyoti Singh (C), Lalthantluangi, Anjali Barwa, Puja Sahoo, Mamita Oram, and NirruKullu.

Midfielders: Kshetrimayum Sonia Devi, Rajani Kerketta, Priyanka Yadav, Khaidem Shileima Chanu, Sakshi Rana (VC), Anisha Sahu, and Supriya Kujur.

Forwards: Binima Dhan, Hina Bano, Lalrinpuii, Ishika, Sanjana Horo, Sonam, and Kanika Siwach.