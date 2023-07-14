Hockey India announces Match Officials Education and Development Plan to boost officiating standards

Hockey India's Match Official Education and Development Plan received praise from renowned figures like Javed Nuruddin Shaikh, an FIH International Pro League Panel Umpire.

The initiative aims to empower aspiring Umpires and Technical Officials by providing them with opportunities to enhance their skills and knowledge of the game.

The plan has drawn around 350 aspiring Umpires and Technical Officials from different regions. According to an official press release, participants come from the North, South, East, and West Zones. The program's comprehensive approach has garnered support from experienced professionals in the industry.

Javed Nuruddin Shaikh, an experienced umpire with over 150 international matches, including prestigious events like the FIH Hockey Men's World Cup, lauded Hockey India's initiative. Shaikh believes the plan will promote consistency in rule interpretation among umpires and foster knowledge sharing.

It serves as a platform for learning from educators and fellow officials. Shaikh expressed confidence that this initiative will benefit match officials and contribute to hockey's overall development. By providing standardized knowledge, this initiative aims to enhance the skills of umpires.

FIH International Pro League Panel Technical Official Moghul Mohammed Muneer, praised Hockey India's Match Official Education and Development Plan. He has fulfilled various responsibilities at national and international tournaments. Muneer is grateful for the initiative, which offers umpires an opportunity to refine their skills.

He emphasizes the platform's significance in facilitating knowledge transfer within the hockey community. Muneer encourages promoting the initiative, as many officials aspire to officiate at higher levels. The initiative benefits the development of hockey as standardized knowledge enhances the skills of officials.

Hockey India announces Umpires and Technical Officials Workshops in five zones across India

Hockey India recently issued a notification to its Member Units, requesting that they nominate their registered Umpires and Technical Officials via the Hockey India Member Unit Portal. This step is part of the development process to identify eligible candidates who will attend the Hockey India Umpires and Technical Officials workshops.

These workshops are scheduled to take place in July 2023 and will be held in five different zones across the country. The selected venues include New Delhi, Pune, Andhra Pradesh, Jamshedpur, and the North East. Additionally, the venue and registration details for the North East zone will be announced in the coming days.

