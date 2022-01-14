Hockey India announces senior women's team core probable group for upcoming major tournaments

Hockey India (HI) on Friday announced the core probable group for the senior women's team that will be part of all major international tournaments lined up this year.

The core probable group was formed after assessing 60 players during selection trials held at the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Bengaluru.

In a release issued by HI, women's hockey team coach Janneke Schopman spoke about the importance of starting afresh as well as working on areas that need evaluation.

"It is time for us to start afresh and plan for the future," said Schopman. "We have grown over the past year with our experiences in Tokyo and we must continue to develop and grow in the coming years, ahead of Paris 2024."

The Indian women's hockey team is all set to participate in the Asia Cup, which will be the team's first major competition this year. The tournament is slated to take place from January 21-28 in Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat, Oman.

Earlier, Schopman had stated that the Asia Cup will be important for evaluating whether the team is able to meet the expectations or not.

She further added that the team's prime objective will be to qualify for the World Cup later in 2022.

"The upcoming camp is important for us to recognize the players who are ready to showcase their skills on the biggest stages, and also to work on the areas where we need to improve upon," she said.

Core probable group for senior women's hockey team

Savita Punia, Rajani Etimarpu, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Suman Devi Thoudam, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Mahima Chaudhary, Rashmita Minz, Nisha, Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Monika, Namita Toppo, Mariana Kujur, Sonika, Neha, Baljeet Kaur, Upasana Singh, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Rajwinder Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Sharmila Devi, Deepika, Sangita Kumari, Preeti Dubey, Aishwarya Rajesh Chavan.

In Rehabilitation Camp: Rani Rampal, Reena Khokhar, Manpreet Kaur

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee