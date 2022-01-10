Hockey India appoints scientific advisors, analytical coach for Indian teams

Hockey India has announced the appointment of a new analytical coach for the Indian women's team and scientific advisors for both the Indian men's and women's teams.

South Africa's Patrick Tshutshani will take over the duties as an analytical coach for the Indian women's team while Taren Naidoo has been appointed as a scientific advisor for the Indian women's team. Australian Mitchell Pemberton will be the scientific advisor for the Indian men's team.

Tshutshani, in his previous roles, was the director and head coach of Canada's junior women's team. He coached the team that clinched the 2021 Women's Pan America Junior Championship title. Tshutshani also served as the assistant coach of Canada's women's national team.

Read: "Team's main focus is to qualify for the World Cup" - coach Janneke Schopman

Among his many international assignments since 2009, Tshutshani has worked as an assistant coach for the Hong Kong women's team. He also worked as the assistant coach and head coach of the South African junior women's team for the 2016 Junior World Cup and assistant coach for the South African junior women's team for the 2013 Junior World Cup.

Scientifc advisors for Indian hockey teams

Taren Naidoo, also a South African, takes charge as a scientific advisor for the Indian women's team. With nearly 10 years of experience, Naidoo previously worked as the Head Sports Scientist and strength and conditioning specialist for both South African men's and women's teams. She was also the Head Sports Scientist and Performance Analyst for the South African women's Tokyo Olympic squad.

Also read: Savita Punia hopes for good year in Indian hockey

Meanwhile, Australia's Mitchell Pemberton will take charge as scientific advisor for the Indian men's team. Pemberton was associated with Hockey Australia as the strength and conditioning coordinator for the junior men's team.

He was also the Head of Athletic Performance and Athletic Performance Coach at the ACT Academy of Sport and the strength and conditioning coach for Contractor Royal Australian Airforce.

Also Read Article Continues below

Also read: Manpreet Singh eyes Paris Olympics qualification, stresses on importance of mental fitness

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee