Hockey India confirms 34-member core probable group for the Senior Women’s National Coaching Camp 

In a bid to prepare for the all-important FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024 and the FIH Hockey5s Women’s World Cup 2024, Hockey India are all to set to conduct the Senior Women’s National Coaching Camp.

On Wednesday, India's Governing Body for Hockey announced the 34-member core probable group for the National Coaching camp, which is scheduled to start on December 27, 2023.

India’s Women’s Hockey Team, recently, participated in the 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023 in Spain and now will be preparing for the Olympics Qualifiers.

The fans would be hoping that the team exhibit a strong showing in the qualifiers to book their place in the Paris Olympics 2024. Notably, the upcoming FIH Hockey Qualifiers Ranchi is slated to take place between 13th and 19th January 2024.

The Indian team are grouped in Pool B along with teams like New Zealand, Italy, and the United States. On the other hand, the Pool A features teams like Germany, Japan, Chile and Czech Republic.

All the matches will be played at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh AstroTurf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi.

After participating in the Olympic qualifiers, the Women’s Hockey Team will then participate in the FIH Hockey5s Women’s World Cup 2024, which will be played from 24th January 2024 to 27th January 2024 in Muscat, Oman.

Here’s a look at the 34-member probable group for the Senior Women’s National Coaching Camp:

Goalkeepers: Savita, Rajani Etimarpu, Bichu Devi Kharibam, and Bansari Solanki

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Jyoti Chhatri, and Mahima Chaudhary

Midfielders: Nisha, Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Monika, Mariana Kujur, Sonika, Neha, Baljeet Kaur, Reena Khokhar, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, and Ajmina Kujur

Forward line: Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Sharmila Devi, Deepika, Sangita Kumari, Mumtaz Khan, Sunelita Toppo, and Beauty Dungdung

‘We will focus on refining our game to ensure we are in the best position’- Janneke Schopman

It is pertinent to note that India’s Women’s Hockey Team won the Jharkhand Women’s Asian Champions Trophy in Ranchi last month.

The upcoming National Coaching Camp will serve as an opportunity for them to refine their game and give them the chance to secure Olympic qualication, reckons the Chief Coach of the Indian Women's Hockey Team, Janneke Schopman.

“The 5 Nations Tournament Valencia 2023 served as a good litmus test ahead of the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024. We identified areas for improvement, and we will use this festive period to dot all the i’s and cross the t’s. The squad is eager to return to Ranchi after their triumph in the Jharkhand Women’s Asian Champions Trophy in November."

"With the little time left, we will focus on refining our game to ensure we are in the best position—physically, tactically, and mentally—to secure qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympics." Janneke Schopman said.