Hockey India congratulates National Sports Awards winners

Hockey India president Gyanendro Ningombam congratulated hockey players and coaches who have won the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, Arjuna Award and the Dronacharya Award this year.

The experienced Indian men's hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh and captain Manpreet Singh are conferred with the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. It is the highest honor for a sportsperson in India.

Sreejesh had an exceptional outing at the Tokyo Olympics and was also awarded the FIH Goalkeeper of the Year award. Manpreet Singh helmed the Indian men's hockey team to successfully end their 41-year-long wait to win an Olympic medal.

The entire Indian men's hockey team has been honored with the Arjuna award.

From the Indian women's hockey team, experienced forward Vandana Katariya and midfielder Monika have been named for the Arjuna award. Both Vandana and Monika were part of the Indian women's hockey team at both the Rio Olympics in 2016 and the Tokyo Olympics. The Indian women finished a historic fourth in Japan earlier this year.

Other hockey National Sports Awards winners

Former international hockey player and veteran hockey coach Sarpal Singh has been selected for the Dronacharya Award for lifetime achievement award. Former Indian women's hockey captain and coach Pritam Siwach has been selected for the Dronacharya award.

Meanwhile, Davinder Singh Garcha will be awarded the Dhyan Chand Award for lifetime achievement for his contribution to Indian hockey.

Hockey India president Gyanendro Ningombam congratulated all the National Sports Awards winners. He said in a statement, that it is a historic moment in Indian hockey's legacy.

"This is truly a historic moment for the sport as two stalwart players will be honored with the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award. On behalf of Hockey India, I congratulate them and also wish them the best in their future endeavors as there is still lots to achieve for Indian hockey and they have been important members of the squad."

Ningombam also congratulated the Indian men's hockey team, Vandana Katariya and Monika, for winning the Arjuna award. He said:

"I also congratulate all the members of the Indian men's team who have been named for the Arjuna award. It is indeed remarkable that the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports is recognizing the team's historic efforts at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. I also congratulate Vandana and Monika from the women's team who have also been named for the Arjuna award. Their contribution to women's hockey is immense and they are deserving of recognition."

Ningombam also congratulated coaches Sarpal Singh, Pritam Siwach and Davinder Singh Garcha. They were awarded the National Sports Awards. Ningombam thanked the veterans for their immense contribution to Indian hockey.

