Hockey India president congratulates Vandana Katariya on being named for Padma Shri Award

Indian women's hockey forward Vandana Katariya will be conferred with the Padma Shri Award. Katariya was part of the Indian team that finished fourth at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. The Padma Awards are conferred by the President of India at a ceremonial function in Rashtrapati Bhawan around March-April every year.

Vandana Katariya is among nine other athletes, including the likes of gold medal-winning javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, para-shuttler Pramod Bhagat and three-time Paralympic medallist Devendra Jhajharia, to be honored with the Padma Award.

Hockey India president Gyanendro Ningombam congratulated Vandana Katariya on being named for the prestigious Padma Shri award. Gyanendro Ningombam said:

“This is a very proud moment for women’s hockey. I congratulate Vandana on being named for the prestigious Padma Shri award. She has been one of the most experienced players in the women’s hockey team and has been part of the rise of women’s hockey at the world level over the past decade and I wish she continues to perform her best for the national team.”

Vandana Katariya's few major achievements:

Katariya has been an integral part of Indian hockey for over a decade now. She recently completed 250 international caps for the Indian hockey team. There are several other milestones that the forward has played a vital role in achieving over the years.

The speedy forward became the first Indian women’s hockey player to score a hat-trick of goals in an Olympic Games match. She was also a part of the gold medal-winning squad at the Asian Champions Trophy in 2016.

Meanwhile, the 2017 Asia Cup, 2014 Asian Games Bronze medal and 2018 silver medal are among several of Vandana's other major achievements.

Another highlight of her career has to be the 2013 FIH Hockey Junior World Cup in Monchengladbach, Germany, where India won a bronze medal. Vandana was also the country’s top scorer at the Junior World Cup.

The 29-year-old Indian forward was also part of the Indian team that won the bronze medal at the 8th Women’s Asia Cup in Malaysia.

