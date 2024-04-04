Hockey India launches an initiative to develop next generation of drag-flickers and goalkeepers

Last month, Hockey India (HI) unveiled the initiative to nurture young hockey talents across the country. Specifically, the apex organization wants to develop players for key positions like drag-flickers and goalkeepers.

HI's aim is to unearth gifted talents at the grassroots level and provide them with specialized training with the help of former India goalkeepers and drag-flickers.

The decision received a push after the meeting was held by officials of Hockey India, including President Dr Dilip Tirkey, Secretary General Shri Bhola Nath Singh, Treasurer Mr Sekar Manoharan, and High-Performance Director Mr Herman Kruis,

The meeting saw the participation of former India goalkeepers, including Adrian D’Souza, Bharat Chetri, Yogita Bali, Helen Mary, Dipika Murty, Akash Chikte, PT Rao. Moreover, the former drag-flickers, Rupinder Pal Singh, Jugraj Singh, VR Raghunath, and Gurjinder Singh also marked their attendance.

Key Agendas of this Initiative:

1) Formation of Talent Pool

Assemble a group of former goal-keepers and drag-flickers, and assign them to different national academies, and conduct three-day training sessions.

2) Identification and Specialized Training

After the culmination of training sessions, the former athletes will identify players, who have demonstrated excellent prowess. These young players will receive special training from Hockey India to develop their overall potential.

3) Support and Compensation

The former athletes will be provided compensation by Hockey India for their time and efforts. Furthermore, HI will take care of their accommodation and travel arrangements.

Here's what former drag-flicker, Rupinder Pal Singh said on the initiative (as per a Hockey India press release):

“This initiative is truly remarkable, providing young talents with invaluable learning opportunities as they glean insights and refine their skills under our guidance. Moreover, it presents a wonderful chance for us to pass down the wisdom accumulated through years of experience, nurturing the next generation of hockey stars and fostering a culture of mentorship and growth."

Indian Hockey team to face Australia in a five-Test match series

The Indian men's hockey team departed for Australia on Monday night to play a five-Test match series from April 6-13. The tour will serve as a preparatory series for the Paris Olympics 2024, so that the team can assess their strengths and weaknesses.

India have been in fine form lately, with three wins and four losses in eight games of the FIH Pro League 2023-24. They lost their only game against Australia, with a scoreline of 4-6.

It will be interesting to see how the Indian men's hockey team fares in the Test series against a tough opponent.