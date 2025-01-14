Hockey India League 2024/25 Points Table: Updated HIL standings on January 14

A cagey yet intense Hockey India League contest witnessed Team Gonasika keep their title chances alive with a 2-1 win against Soorma Hockey Club on Tuesday (January 14).

Harmanpreet Singh watched on from the sidelines after having picked up an injury in the latter stages of the previous game, even as both sides struggled to get past the other's deep defense in the opening half.

Nilam Xess opened the scoring for Team Gonasika just after half-time before Pawan Rajbhar found the equalizer early in the fourth quarter. A dreadful defensive lapse by the Soorma defense helped Lee Morton score the winning goal in the dying stages of the final quarter of the Hockey India League match.

Neither side could penetrate the attacking circle until the eighth minute with both teams being dispossessed in and around the 23-metre line. Nicolas Keenan angled a ball in following a speedy run down the left flank but found no support in the circle.

Soorma Hockey Club won themselves a penalty corner in the 13th minute. With Harmanpreet Singh not on the pitch, Nicolas Della Torre took the drag flick which was cleared on the line by Yashdeep Siwach.

Della Torre conceded a penalty corner at the other end. Victor Charlet's effort from the top of the circle was taken care of by HS Mohith in the Soorma goal.

A series of unforced errors from both sides resulted in scrappy play with Jeremy Hayward having a go at umpire James Unkles before admitting candidly that he was "frustrated" which was picked up on the effects mic.

Pradip Mandal took a blow on the head off a Mandeep Singh follow-through after the Indian striker failed to find the target in the 23rd minute.

Manpreet Singh and Struan Walker sought to create a move in the 26th minute which was thwarted by the Soorma deep defence.

Timothee Clement attempted to deflect the ball into the goal from close range in the 27th minute but found the outside of the post before a barren first half came to an end in the crucial Hockey India League game.

Mandeep Singh set up Nilam Xess up in front of the Soorma goal who broke the deadlock into the 33rd minute.

Team Gonasika failed to convert a penalty corner that came their way in the 37th minute ,while the Soormas were unable to trouble the opposition defense enough to create any goalscoring chances.

Nicolas Keenan spotted Pawan Rajbhar in front of goal before sending in an accurate pass off a free hit in the 48th minute which the 27-year-old deflected into the back of the net.

Boris Burkhardt deflected an aerial ball towards the Gonasika goal in the 56th minute but Gurjant Singh failed to connect at the goalmouth.

A green card picked up by Phil Roper appeared to distract the Soorma defense who were left stranded when Lee Morton had ample time to slot in a shot from close range in the 59th minute.

While there was no change in the positions of both teams on the Hockey India League points table after the match, the vital win gave Team Gonasika a chance to stay in the hunt for the title.

Hockey India League Points Table Men's League Phase (Tuesday, January 14)

PLAYED WON LOST S/O WIN S/O LOSS GF GA GD POINTS Tamil Nadu Dragons 6 4 0 0 1 16 11 +5 15 Hyderabad Toofans 6 2 2 2 0 14 10 +4 10 UP Rudras 5 3 2 0 0 9 7 +2 9 Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers 5 3 2 0 0 10 12 -2 9 Soorma Hockey Club

6 1 2 2 1 9 12 -3 8 Kalinga Lancers 6 1 3 0 2 15 15 0 7 Team Gonasika 6 2 3 0 1 14 14 0 7 Delhi SG Pipers 6 0 3 1 2 10 16 -6 4

Hockey India League 2024/25: Men's League Fixtures (Wednesday, January 15)

UP Rudras vs Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, 8.15pm IST (Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium).

