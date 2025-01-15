  • home icon
Hockey India League 2024/25 Points Table: Updated HIL standings on January 15

By Subhashish Majumdar
Modified Jan 15, 2025 22:12 IST
The Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers dominated the Rudrs on Wednesday - Source: Hockey India League
A resurgent Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers side cruised to an emphatic 5-3 win against the UP Rudras in their sixth Hockey India League encounter on Wednesday (January 15).

The Bengal Tigers caught the Rudras' defence napping on more than one occasion even as they pumped in three quick goals in the opening quarter.

Sukhjeet Singh scored the 100th goal of the Hockey India League season in controversial style even as the Tigers added a couple more to their tally in the second half. A late fightback from the Rudras earned them three goals in the final quarter including one off a penalty stroke.

Gauthier Boccard made a scintillating run in the eighth minute weaving past three defenders before dispatching a shot that beat James Mazarelo in the Rudras' goal.

Mazarelo was called into action immediately after but conceded a penalty corner in the 10th minute. Jugraj Singh unleashed a powerful drag-flick even as the UP Rudras penalty corner defence was beaten for the first time in the tournament.

Sukhjeet Singh beat Mazarelo by slotting a rebound into the back of the net after the goalkeeper had padded away Sebastien Dockier's tomahawk from the edge of the circle in the 14th minute.

Floris Wortelboer picked up a green card for arguing with the umpire as the replay that the video umpire checked did not contain the footage of the alleged stick check for which his team sought a referral.

Wortelboer then wanted a penalty stroke after being brought down in front of the Tigers' goal in the 19th minute but earned his team a penalty corner instead. Kane Russell's drag flick was stopped by Jamie Carr in goal.

Gauthier Boccard sent in a probing cross for an onrushing Sukhjeet Singh who somehow managed to tap the ball into the net with a flat stick in the 25th minute but the video umpire ruled that there was a back stick involved.

The Bengal Tigers began the second half by earning their fifth penalty corner. Prashant Kumar Chauhan who replaced James Mazarelo in the Rudras' goal was unable to stop Jugraj Singh''s drag flick that came straight at him.

Jamie Carr stopped a well-directed tomahawk from Floris Wortelboer in the 39th minute before the Rudras won themselves a penalty corner. Kane Russell's drag flick was stopped tantalisingly close to the goal line by Florent van Aubel with fortune not favouring the Rudras on the day.

The Rudras very nearly scored with the re-award but the Tigers' defence just about managed to keep the ball out of the goal. Abhishek though scored a fifth goal for his team off a speedy counterattack in the 46th minute of their Hockey India League game.

Hardik Singh managed to get one back for his side by scoring off a penalty stroke in the 47th minute before Sam Ward converted a penalty corner in the 51st minute.

Ward showed his class by scoring a second at the death but was unable to prevent the Bengal Tigers from climbing to the second position on the Hockey India League points table following the stupendous win.

Hockey India League Points Table Men's League Phase (Wednesday, January 15)

PLAYEDWONLOSTS/O WINS/O LOSSGFGAGDPOINTS
Tamil Nadu Dragons640011611+515
Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers642001515012
Hyderabad Toofans622201410+410
UP Rudras63300121209
Soorma Hockey Club
6		1221912-38
Kalinga Lancers61302151507
Team Gonasika62301141407
Delhi SG Pipers603121016-64

Hockey India League 2024/25: Men's League Fixtures (Thursday, January 16)

Delhi SG Pipers vs Kalinga Lancers, 8.15pm IST (Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium).

Edited by Ankush Das
हिन्दी