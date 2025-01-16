  • home icon
  Hockey India League 2024/25 Points Table: Updated HIL standings on January 16

Hockey India League 2024/25 Points Table: Updated HIL standings on January 16

By Subhashish Majumdar
Modified Jan 16, 2025 22:12 IST
Kalinga Lancers cruised to a massive win against the Pipers - Source: Hockey India League
Kalinga Lancers cruised to a massive win against the Pipers - Source: Hockey India League

The Kalinga Lancers put on a stupendous display in their seventh Hockey India League game while getting past a hapless Delhi SG Pipers side 5-1 in Rourkela on Thursday (January 16).

Tomas Domene's purposeful persistence failed to inspire the Delhi SG Pipers in the opening half. Although they enjoyed more of the possession but failed to make it count in the attacking circle.

A flurry of goals from the Lancers in the third quarter sealed the deal for the Kalinga Lancers. They notched up their third win in the Hockey India League this season.

Tomas Domene was in the thick of things early manufacturing a couple of forays for the Delhi SG Pipers in the first couple of minutes. Domene earned a penalty corner for his team in the fourth minute but the Pipers failed to execute the slip pass variation as planned.

also-read-trending Trending

After a period of sustained pressure from the Lancers, Nicholas Bandurak scored one from open play in the 11th minute. He sent in a powerful shot off a rebound after Pawan had managed to save the initial effort on goal.

Gareth Furlong failed to convert a penalty earned by the Pipers immediately after half-time. The video umpire reckoned that there was a foot in the circle which led to a re-award. The Pipers won a third corner for a foot in the circle but went upstairs looking for a penalty stroke for danger.

Furlong failed to beat Krishan Pathak off the penalty corner that followed in the 32nd minute.

Krishan Pathak who left his mark was beaten in the 34th minute but Enrique Gonzalez failed to angle the ball into the back of the net from close range much to the dismay of coach Valentin Altenburg.

Altenburg was all smiles a minute later when Arthur van Doren managed to score off a penalty corner variation that was worked out to perfection in the 36th minute.

A dreadful defensive error outside the 23-metre line allowed Thierry Brinkman a free run into the attacking circle. Brinkman beat Pawan in the 38th minute before adding to the tally in the 43rd minute thus scoring his sixth goal of the Hockey India League 2024-25 season.

Gursahibjit Singh sealed the deal for the Lancers scoring just before the end of the third quarter.

Corey Weyer reduced the deficit for the Pipers scoring from open play in the 46th minute. The Kalinga Lancers have moved to the third spot in the Hockey India League points table following the big win.

Hockey India League Points Table Men's League Phase (Thursday, January 16)

PLAYEDWONLOSTS/O WINS/O LOSSGFGAGDPOINTS
Tamil Nadu Dragons640011611+515
Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers642001515012
Kalinga Lancers733012016+410
Hyderabad Toofans622201410+410
Soorma Hockey Club61221912-38
Kalinga Lancers71302151507
Team Gonasika62301141407
Delhi SG Pipers704121121-104

Hockey India League 2024/25: Men's League Fixtures (Friday, January 17)

Delhi SG Pipers vs Soorma Hockey Club, 8.15 pm IST (Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium)

Edited by Ankush Das
