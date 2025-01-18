Hockey India League 2024/25 Points Table: Updated HIL standings on January 18

Ranchi played host to the men's edition of the Hockey India League for the first time on Saturday (January 18) where a purposeful and dominant Hyderabad Toofans side handed out a 4-0 thrashing to table-toppers Tamil Nadu Dragons.

The Jaipal Singh Stadium also proved to be a happy hunting ground for the UP Rudras who edged Team Gonasika 1-0 In a late-evening game that followed.

The pool phase of the Hockey India League gets underway tomorrow with the Tamil Nadu Dragons continuing to lead the eight-team pack despite their heavy defeat.

Expand Tweet

Trending

A cagey opening five minutes witnessed both sides conceding possession in and around the 23-metre line before the Dragons earned their first penalty corner in the seventh minute.

Blake Govers' well-directed grounded drag flick was padded away by Vikas Dahiya in the seventh minute as part of an opening quarter that witnessed scrappy play and plenty of turnovers.

The Toofans earned their first penalty corner in the 21st minute followed by a re-award. Gonzalo Peillat sent in a lofted drag flick off the follow-up corner that gave David Harte no chance whatsoever.

Nilakanta Sharma sent in an angled cross that made its way into the goal immediately after the half-time break. The video umpire ruled that the ball came off a defender's body which resulted in a penalty corner for the Toofans.

Arthur de Sloover sent the ball into the back of a net following an elaborate penalty corner routine in the 31st minute.

A counterattack by the Toofans paid dividends with Jacob Anderson's cross helping Kokaburras' teammate Tim Brand come up with a delectable flat-stick deflection into the goal in the 33rd minute.

Gonzalo Peillat scored his second goal of the match in the 48th minute after a period of unrelenting pressure from the Toofans which helped them climb to second place on the Hockey India League points table following the splendid win.

Expand Tweet

Victor Charlet's drag flick was run down by the Rudras' defence in the seventh minute before Araijeet Singh Hundal tried a backhander to no avail as the second match of the evening began with the Gonasikas having the better of the early exchanges.

Manpreet Singh, though, conceded a penalty stroke for a push on Sam Ward in the vicinity of goal in the 15th minute. Hardik Singh made no mistake from the spot beating Oliver Payne in the Gonasika goal.

Timothee Clement's shot on goal was stopped by James Mazarelo even as Team Gonasika made a valiant attempt to restore parity at the death but fell short. It helped the UP Rudras to rise up the Hockey India League points table.

Hockey India League Points Table Men's League Phase (Saturday, January 18)

PLAYED WON LOST S/O WIN S/O LOSS GF GA GD POINTS Tamil Nadu Dragons 7 4 1 0 1 16 15 +1 15 Hyderabad Toofans 7 3 2 2 0 18 10 +8 13 UP Rudras 7 4 3 0 0 13 12 +1 12 Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers 6 4 2 0 0 15 15 0 12 Kalinga Lancers 7 3 3 0 1 20 16 +4 10 Soorma Hockey Club 6 1 2 2 1 9 12 -3 8 Team Gonasika 7 2 4 0 1 14 15 -1 7 Delhi SG Pipers 7 0 4 1 2 11 21 -10 4

Hockey India League 2024/25: Men's League Fixtures (Sunday, January 19)

Kalinga Lancers vs Delhi SG Pipers, 8.15 pm IST (Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback