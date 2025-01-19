Hockey India League 2024/25 Points Table: Updated HIL standings on January 19

A winless Delhi SG Pipers side came up with an exhilarating performance in their first Hockey India League (HIL) pool game but failed to earn full points against the Kalinga Lancers, going down 5-5 (3-2) in the shootout on Sunday (January 19).

Assisted by an aggressive start, the Pipers won a series of penalty corners in the second quarter which helped them draw level and then take the lead after Alexander Hendrickx had scored the opening goal for the Lancers in the first quarter.

The Lancers, though, scripted an incredible comeback with four goals in the second half to restore parity before winning a bonus point from the shootout win that followed the crucial Hockey India League game.

Trending

Expand Tweet

The Lancers earned their first penalty corner in the 13th minute. Alexander Hendrickx attempted to find Aran Zalewski with a slip pass but the ball struck the foot of a defender and made its way into the back of the net.

Jarmanpreet Singh earned the Delhi SG Pipers their second penalty corner in the 18th minute. Tomas Domene's flick was stopped by Krishan Pathak before Reid's chargers won a re-award.

Jake Whetton delivered a deft slip ball to Tomas Domene which offset the Lancers' runners, allowing the Argentinian to send a powerful drag flick that beat Pathak in goal.

The Pipers won a fourth penalty corner in the 20th minute. Domene did not need a slip ball this time round as he came up with a lethal drag flick that was angled between the goalkeeper and the post-man to give his team a 2-1 lead.

Dilpreet Singh conceded yet another penalty corner in the 21st minute. Corey Weyer this time scored the third goal for his team off a rebound much to the delight of coach Graham Reid.

Expand Tweet

A sixth penalty corner came the way of the Pipers followed by a couple more in the 22nd minute. Varun Kumar's deflection was gloved away by Pathak but Koji Yamasaki slotted in an aerial deflection to enable the Pipers to veer away to a 4-1 lead.

Thierry Brinkman scored his seventh goal of the ongoing Hockey India League to reduce the deficit for the Lancers from open play in the 35th minute of their Hockey India League encounter.

Tomas Domene looked like he was aiming while coming in from the right flank but directed a pass to Dilraj Singh in front of goal who scored a fifth for the Pipers in the 37th minute.

Thierry Brinkman scored his second goal of the match in the 47th minute before Angad Bir Singh added another for the Lancers from open play. Alexander Hendrickx leveled things up for the Lancers off a penalty corner in the 52nd minute.

Hockey India League: Updated Points Table Men's League Phase (Sunday, January 19)

PLAYED WON LOST S/O WIN S/O LOSS GF GA GD Points Tamil Nadu Dragons 7 4 1 1 1 16 15 +1 15 Hyderabad Toofans 7 3 2 2 0 18 10 +8 13 UP Rudras 7 4 3 0 0 13 12 +1 12 Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers 6 4 2 0 0 15 15 0 12 Kalinga Lancers 8 3 3 0 1 25 21 +4 12 Soorma Hockey Club 6 2 2 2 1 9 12 -3 8 Team Gonasika 7 2 4 0 1 14 15 -1 7 Delhi SG Pipers 8 0 4 1 3 16 26 -10 4

Hockey India League 2024/25: Men's League Fixtures (Monday, January 20)

Shrachi Rarh bengal Tigers vs Soorma Hockey Club, 8.15 pm IST (Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback