Hockey India League 2024/25 Points Table: Updated HIL standings on January 20

Soorma Hockey Club came up with an impressive show en route to defeating Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers 2-1 in their seventh Hockey India League (HIL) match on Monday (January 20).

Jeroen Baart's chargers, who had adopted a staid and cautious approach in most of their earlier games, were rewarded for playing fast and open hockey against the Tigers which helped them notch up two vital second-quarter goals.

Vincent Vanasch was tested early in the contest but the angle was far too narrow for Tim Cross to threaten the Soorma goal in the opening minute.

The Belgian goalkeeper was forced to leave his mark to thwart the Tigers yet again in the fourth minute before the Bengal side won the first penalty corner of the game immediately after. The drag flick, however, was deemed dangerous.

Vincent Vanasch then stopped Jugraj Singh's drag flick that was directed straight at him in the 19th minute.

A seemingly innocuous long aerial ball from Harmanpreet Singh resulted in the opening goal for the Soormas in the 21st minute. Prabhjot Singh latched onto the lofted pass and then aimed a snapshot on goal that took a deflection off a defender's stick before beating Jamie Carr.

Nicolas Keenan displayed his 3D skills off a strong run down the baseline to earn his side a penalty corner in the 28th minute.

Nicolas Della Torre's drag flick and a shot on goal that followed via the initial rebound failed to beat Jamie Carr. The Irish goalkeeper was, however, unable to prevent Maninder Singh's shot off the subsequent rebound from making its way into the back of the net which gave the Soormas a two-goal lead going into half-time.

Jugraj Singh's powerful drag flick beat Vincent Vanasch before trickling past the goalline off the stick of a defender in the 39th minute thus enabling the Tigers to reduce the deficit in the vial Hockey India League game.

Gurjant Singh missed a sitter after an angled ball across the face of the goal came tantalisingly close to his outstretched stick before meandering out of reach in the third quarter. An intense final quarter witnessed no change to the scoreline.

Soorma Hockey Club continue to remain in the sixth spot on the Hockey India League points table after only their second win in the competition.

Hockey India League: Updated Points Table Men's League Phase (Monday, January 20)

PLAYED WON LOST S/O WIN S/O LOSS GF GA GD Points Tamil Nadu Dragons 7 4 1 1 1 16 15 +1 15 Hyderabad Toofans 7 3 2 2 0 18 10 +8 13 UP Rudras 7 4 3 0 0 13 12 +1 12 Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers 7 4 3 0 0 16 17 -1 12 Kalinga Lancers 8 3 3 0 1 25 21 +4 12 Soorma Hockey Club 7 2 2 2 1 11 13 -2 11 Team Gonasika 7 2 4 0 1 14 15 -1 7 Delhi SG Pipers 8 0 4 1 3 16 26 -10 4

Hockey India League 2024/25: Men's League Fixtures (Tuesday, January 21)

UP Rudras vs Team Gonasika, 8.15 pm IST (Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium)

