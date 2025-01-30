Hockey India League Points Table: Where did the teams finish after the league stage in the HIL 2013 points table?

Delhi Waveriders finished atop the Hockey India League (HIL) 2013 points table with 49 points from 12 matches, including nine wins, two draws, and one loss. They finished the league stage with a goal difference of 13, having scored 37 goals and conceded 24.

Ranchi Rhinos, on the other hand, finished second with 41 points from 12 outings, having won seven matches, lost three, and tied a couple of matches. The Ranchi-based franchise finished the group stage with a goal difference of four, having scored 26 goals and conceded 22.

Uttar Pradesh Wizards secured third place with 32 points from 12 matches, including two draws, five wins, and lost as many matches. They had a goal difference of -3, scoring 19 goals and conceding 22 times.

With 29 points from 12 matches, Punjab Warriors finished fourth in the first edition of the Hockey India League. The Warriors registered four wins, two draws and six losses in HIL 2013. The Punjab-based franchise had a goal difference of -2, having scored 25 goals and conceded 27.

Mumbai Magicians crashed out of the tournament after finishing last in the standings with 16 points from 12 matches, including one win and 11 losses. The Mumbai-based club finished the league stage with a goal difference of -12, having scored 20 goals and conceded 32.

Five teams competed in the inaugural edition of the Hockey India League. Each team played 12 matches, playing thrice against the other opponents. The top four teams qualified for the playoffs, while the fifth team crashed out of the tournament.

Hockey India League 2013: Knock-out matches results

Semi-Final 1: Ranchi Rhinos 4-2 Uttar Pradesh Wizards

Semi-Final 2: Delhi Waveriders 3-1 Punjab Warriors

3rd/4th Place: Uttar Pradesh Wizards 4-3 Punjab Warriors

Final: Ranchi Rhinos 2-1 Delhi Waveriders

