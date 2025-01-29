Hockey India League Points Table: Where did the teams finish after the league stage in the HIL 2014 points table?

Punjab Warriors secured the top spot in the Women's Hockey India League (HIL) 2014 points table with 40 points from 10 matches, including seven wins, one draw, and two losses. The Punjab-based club finished the league stage with a goal difference of 13, having scored 34 goals and conceded 21.

Meanwhile, Delhi Waveriders finished second in the Women's Hockey India League 2014 standings with 10 outings, including seven wins, one draw, and two losses. They had a goal difference of 10, having scored 26 goals and conceded 16 times in the competition.

Uttar Pradesh Wizards, on the other hand, finished third with 28 points from 10 matches, having bagged four wins, two draws, and four losses. The Uttar Pradesh-based franchise finished the group stage with a goal difference of two, having scored 25 goals and conceded 23.

Ranchi Rhinos were fourth in the points table with 26 points from 10 matches, including four wins, one draw, and five losses. They had a goal difference of -4, having scored 15 goals and conceded 19.

With 18 points, Mumbai Magicians secured fifth place in the HIL 2014 points table. They bagged two wins, one draw, and seven losses in the tournament. The Mumbai-based club had a goal difference of -10, scoring 19 goals and conceding 29 times.

Kalinga Lancers, meanwhile, finished last with 17 points and a goal difference of -11. They registered two wins, one draw, and seven losses in the second edition of the Hockey India League. The Lancers finished the group stage with a goal difference of -11, having scored 23 goals and conceded 34 times.

Hockey India League 2014: Knock-out matches results

Semi-Final 1: Delhi Waveriders 1-0 Uttar Pradesh Wizards

Semi-Final 2: Punjab Warriors 3-2 Ranchi Rhinos

3rd/4th Place: Uttar Pradesh Wizards 1 (2) - (3) 1 Ranchi Rhinos

Final: Punjab Warriors 3 (1) - (3) 3 Delhi Waveriders

