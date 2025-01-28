Hockey India League Points Table: Where did the teams finish after the league stage in the HIL 2015 points table?

Punjab Warriors and Ranchi Rays finished first and second, respectively, in the Hockey India League 2015 points table with 35 points each. The Warriors registered six wins, one draw, and three losses, while the Rays bagged six wins, two losses, and as many draws in the third edition of the league.

The Punjab-based franchise finished the league stage with a goal difference of 11, having scored 30 goals and conceded 19. Meanwhile, Ranchi Rays had a goal difference of five, scoring 22 goals and conceding 17.

Uttar Pradesh Wizards finished third in the standings with 32 points from 10 matches, including five wins, two draws, and three losses. They finished the league stage with a goal difference of eight, having scored 22 goals and conceded 16.

With 25 points from 10 matches, Delhi Waveriders secured fourth place. The Delhi-based club had drawn four matches, lost three, and won as many games. Their goal difference was -4, and they scored 19 goals and conceded 23.

Kalinga Lancers finished fifth with 21 points and a goal difference of -9, having scored 17 goals and conceded 26. They registered three wins, one draw, and six losses in the Hockey India League 2015.

Dabang Mumbai finished at the bottom of the Hockey India League 2015 points table with 15 points from 10 outings, including one win, two draws, and seven losses. The Mumbai-based franchise have a goal difference of -11, having scored 16 goals and conceded 27 times in the HIL 2015.

Hockey India League 2015: Knock-out matches results

Semi-Final 1: Ranchi Rays 1 (8) - (7) 1 Uttar Pradesh Wizards

Semi-Final 2: Punjab Warriors 2-0 Delhi Waveriders

3rd/4th Place: Uttar Pradesh Wizards 1-2 Delhi Waveriders

Final: Ranchi Rays 2 (3) - 2 (2) Punjab Warriors

