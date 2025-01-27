Hockey India League Points Table: Where did the teams finish after the league stage in the HIL 2016 points table?

Ranchi Rays finished atop the Hockey India League 2016 points table with 37 points from 10 matches, including seven wins and three losses. They finished the league stage with a goal difference of six, having scored 33 goals and conceded 27.

Meanwhile, Punjab Warriors secured the second spot with 29 points from 10 outings, having won five, lost four, and tied one. The Warriors had a goal difference of six, scoring 32 goals and conceding 26.

Delhi Waveriders finished third with 27 points from 10 matches, including five wins and as many losses. The Delhi-based franchise finished the group stage with a goal difference of -2, having scored 35 goals and conceded 37.

Kalinga Lancers were fourth in the Hockey India League 2016 standings with 25 points from 10 outings, having won four matches, lost five, and tied one. The Kalinga Lancers had a goal difference of three, having scored 39 goals and conceded 36.

Dabang Mumbai finished fifth in the Hockey India League 2016 points table with 25 points. They missed out on qualifying for the semi-finals due to a poor goal difference. The Mumbai-based franchise finished the league stage with a goal difference of -1, having scored 34 goals and conceded 35. With four wins and six losses, they finished the league stage.

With 23 points, Uttar Pradesh Wizards finished at the bottom of the standings. They registered four wins and six losses in the 2016 edition of the Hockey India League. The Wizards finished the league stage with a goal difference of -12, having scored 30 goals and conceded 42.

Hockey India League 2016: Knock-out matches results

Semi-Final 1: Punjab Warriors 3-1 Delhi Waveriders

Semi-Final 2: Ranchi Rays 2 (2) - (4) 2 Kalinga Lancers

3rd/4th Place: Delhi Waveriders 2-0 Ranchi Rays

Final: Punjab Warriors 6-1 Kalinga Lancers

