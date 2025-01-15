Hockey India League: UP Rudras vs Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, where to watch, preview, prediction, and team news

UP Rudras and Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers have the same points, courtesy of three wins each from five games ahead of their Hockey India League clash on Wednesday (January 15).

The Bengal Tigers began the competition with three straight wins before a shock 0-6 defeat against the Kalinga Lancers ended the juggernaut. Colin Batch's team then went down 1-2 against the TN Dragons but have managed to remain in the top half of the points table.

Meanwhile, the UP Rudras have had fluctuating fortunes over the past week. Paul van Ass' side were blanked 0-3 by the Hyderabad Toofans but bounced back to beat Delhi SG Pipers 3-1.

Jugraj Singh, who was among the goals for the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers during their run of victories, failed to score in the last two games.

Sukhjeet Singh, Affan Yousuf, and Abhishek will need to add to their tally of field goals if the Tigers fail to earn too many penalty corners against the Rudras, who have an experienced defensive line-up.

Paul van Ass' team, who struggled with their penalty corners for a while, will be enthused by the results of the previous game. Kane Russell scored his third goal from the top of the circle against the Pipers while Tanguy Cosyns produced a scorcher of a drag flick which caught the Pipers by surprise.

Two of the most renowned coaches in world hockey, Colin Batch and Paul van Ass, are headed for an epic showdown at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium.

Match Details: UP Rudras vs Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, League Match, Hockey India League 2024-25

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 15, 2025, 8:15 PM IST

Venue: Rourkela, India

UP Rudras vs Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers: Full Squads

UP Rudras

Goalkeepers: Pankaj Kumar Rajak, James Mazarelo, Prashant Kumar Chauhan

Defenders: James Albery, Lars Balk, Surender Kumar, Sunil Jojo, Kane Russell, Prashant Barla, Sharda Nand Tiwari, Priyobarta Talem

Midfielders: Manmeet Singh, Jobanpreet Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Rafael Vilallonga, Floris Wortelboer, Hardik Singh, Akashdeep Singh

Forwards: Sudeep Chirmako, Sam Ward, Tanguy Cosyns, Zaid Mohammad Khan, Gurjot Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay

Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers

Goalkeepers: Atal Dev Singh, Jamie Carr, Ali Khan

Defenders: Hayden Beltz, Gauthier Boccard, Jasjit Singh Kular, Rupinder Pal Singh, Sebastien Dockier, Jugraj Singh

Midfielders: Sean Findlay, Yogesh Malik Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Pardeep Mor, Affan Yousif, Tim Cross, Pradhan Poovanna, Atul Deep, Pardeep Singh Sandhu, Luwang Ingalemba

Forwards: Florent van Aubel, Sam Lane, Gursewak Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek

UP Rudras vs Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers: Prediction

The UP Rudras go into Wednesday's game with a slight edge against a Bengal side now desperate to return to winning ways. A fascinating battle is on the cards even as the Tigers' defense, comprising Gauthier Boccard and Sebastien Dockier, attempts to keep Sam Ward and Floris Wortelboer at bay.

If the Rudras score early, Colin Batch's team will be in for a hard time in their sixth Hockey India League match.

Score Prediction: UP Rudras 3 - 2 Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers

Where to watch Hockey India League 2024-25 matches in India?

Matches of the Hockey India League 2024-25 will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network and DD Sports and streamed live on SonyLiv and Waves.

