Hockey India name 33-member Indian Women’s Hockey Team core group

Hockey India have named a 33-member core group of the Indian Women's Hockey Team on Monday, April 8. The selected players will continue to train at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in Bengaluru till May 15.

Following the selection trials on April 6 and 7, the 60-member assessment squad was trimmed to 33 members. The final list of players will be in contention for future coaching camps and upcoming matches.

The Indian Women's Hockey Team's next assignment is the FIH Pro League 2023/24 in Antwerp and London. They will play matches later this year against Argentina, Belgium, Germany, and Great Britain.

Hockey India High-Performance Director Herman Kruis was quoted as saying to Hockey India in a press release:

“The 14th Hockey India Senior Women's National Championship was used to filter out the best hockey players from across the country and over the last week the coaches and selectors have further handpicked the 33 players they believe have the potential to propel the Indian Women’s Hockey Team to greater heights. We now have a promising squad that will feature in the upcoming international tours and FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24.”

The current squad will see a mix of experienced players and new faces making it to the 33-member core group.

Goalkeeper Madhuri Kindo, defenders Ropni Kumari and Preeti, midfielder Edula Jyoti, and forwards Deepika Soreng and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal are the six players from the Junior Team who have been promoted to the Senior Women's National Hockey Team.

Indian Women's Hockey Team 33-member core group

Goalkeepers: Savita Punia, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Bansari Solanki, Madhuri Kindo.

Defenders: Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Monika, Ropni Kumari, Mahima Chaudhary, Jyoti Chhatri, Preeti.

Midfielders: Salima Tete, Marina Lalramnghaki, Vaishnavi Phalke, Neha, Jyoti, Edula Jyoti, Baljeet Kaur, Manisha Chauhan, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Ajmina Kujur, Nisha.

Forwards: Mumtaz Khan, Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Sharmila Devi, Navneet Kaur, Deepika Soreng, Preeti Dubey, Vandana Katariya, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal.