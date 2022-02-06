Hockey India names 33-member core probable group for Junior Women's camp

Hockey India (HI) has named their 33-member core probable group for the junior women's camp on February 5. HI made the announcement keeping in mind the preparations required ahead of the major international tournaments lined up this year. It includes the FIH Women's Junior World Cup.

The 33-member core group was selected after a three-week camp at the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Bengaluru. The Core Group was chosen from 65 players who were called in for a three-week camp in SAI.

Four teams have dominated the FIH Women's Junior World Cup. The Netherlands is the most successful team, having won the tournament thrice. Meanwhile, Korea and Argentina have won twice and Germany have been victorious once.

India’s best performance at this prestigious hockey tournament was a bronze medal finish in 2013. The Indian women’s team couldn’t qualify in 2016.

Indian women's hockey chief coach Janneke Schopman spoke about team selection. Speaking about the core group selection, Schopman said:

"This is a talented group of players who have shown great promise in these past few weeks. They have good potential to further improve their game and be ready for some important tournaments this year including the FIH Women's Junior World Cup yet to be played in South Africa."

Core probable group for Junior Women's Hockey Camp:

The 33-member crore probable group for the Junior Women's Camp are as follows:

Goalkeepers: Khushboo, Madhuri Kindo, Kurmapu Ramya.

Defenders: Preeti, Neelam, Mamita Oram, Mahima Tete, Nishi Yadav, Sanskriti Sarwan, Kajal Bara, Manita, Manju Chorsiya.

Midfielders: Vaishnavi Phalke, Jyothi Edula, Jyoti Singh, Hritika Singh, Kshetrimayum Sonia Devi, Jyoti Chhatri, Ashwini Kolekar, Priyanka Yadav, Nikita Toppo, Anisha Sahu, Hina Bano.

Forwards: Annu, Beauty Dungdung, Taranpreet Kaur, Rutuja Pisal, Madugula Bhavani, Mumtaz Khan, Deepika Soreng, Chandana J, Kajal Sadashiv Atpadkar, Aanchal Sahu.

