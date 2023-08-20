Hockey India names 39-member core probable group for Senior Men’s National coaching camp

Hockey India has announced a 39-member core interim squad for the Senior Men’s National Coaching Camp, all set from August 21, 2023, to September 18, 2023, at Bengaluru's SAI Centre. The preparatory objective is to train for the Hangzhou Asian Games, set for September 23 to October 8, 2023, in China.

In the Hangzhou Asian Games, the Indian Men’s Hockey Team will cast their crusade against Uzbekistan on September 24, 2023, contending in Pool A alongside Japan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Singapore, and Uzbekistan. Pivoting high on their contemporary Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 win, India seeks to resume their sovereignty.

At the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023, India's rendition was celestial. They extended with a vibrant 7-2 win over China, pursued by a tough 1-1 draw against Japan. They continued their unbeaten streak with a 5-0 win against Malaysia and a compelling 3-2 victory over South Korea.

The Arch-rivals Pakistan fell 4-0 during the group stage. Then, India overpowered Japan 5-0 in the Semi-Finals and orchestrated a terrific recovery in the Final, against Malaysia, ensuring a theatrical 4-3 win, their fourth title.

Craig Fulton, Chief Coach of the Indian Men’s Hockey Team, highlighted the National coaching camp's importance, marking the team's continued development and learning. He thinks it is crucial in their quest for a place in the Paris Olympics 2024, heeding their special Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 win.

“Over the past few months, we have shown that we are growing as a team and learning constantly," said Fulton. "The camp is an important one for us as we are spearheading our preparations for the Hangzhou Asian Games which could be our road to securing a spot for the Paris Olympics 2024."

Fulton added:

"In the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023, we played really good hockey and given the fact that we remained unbeaten in the tournament shows that we are heading in the right direction and we want to keep that going in upcoming tournaments."

Indian Men’s Hockey Team Captain Harmanpreet Singh emphasised National coaching camp prestige in sharpening their dexterities and possessing the velocity they acquired in the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023.

“The camp will be an opportunity for us to work in certain areas and to work together as a unit. We displayed solid team performance in the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 and it is important for us to keep the same momentum going.”

39-Player roster for senior men’s National coaching camp

Here is the core probable group for the senior men’s National coaching camp:

Goalkeepers:

Suraj Karkera Krishan Bahadur Pathak Prashant Kumar Chauhan Pawan Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran

Defenders:

Varun Kumar Amit Rohidas Harmanpreet Singh Sanjay Manjeet Nilam Sanjeep Xess Surender Kumar Gurinder Singh Dipsan Tirkey Jarmanpreet Singh Mandeep Mor Yashdeep Siwach Jugraj Singh

Midfielders:

Mohd. Raheel Mouseen Akashdeep Singh Nilakanta Sharma Sumit Manpreet Singh Rajkumar Pal Hardik Singh Gurjant Singh Shamsher Singh Vivek Sagar Prasad Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh Maninder Singh

Forwards:

Sukhjeet Singh Abhishek Mandeep Singh Shilanand Lakra Lalit Kumar Upadhyay S. Karthi Simranjeet Singh Dilpreet Singh Pawan Rajbhar