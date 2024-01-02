Hockey India names 39-member core squad for Men's National Coaching Camp in Bengaluru

Hockey India named a 39-member squad for the Men's National Coaching Camp on Wednesday, January 3. The camp is scheduled at the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Bengaluru.

A four-nation tournament will follow the 11-day Men's National Coaching Camp in Cape Town, South Africa. The tournament will involve hosts South Africa, France, the Netherlands, and the Indian men's hockey team.

Speaking about the upcoming camp, the Indian men's hockey team chief coach Craig Fulton was quoted as saying to Hockey India in a press release:

“I believe the players are returning fresh from a good break with their families for the holiday season. We begin the hockey season for the year with the South Africa Tour and from here on it will only get busier with regular games leading up to the Paris Olympics. Our core group is quite solid with experienced players and some of them named in this group will also be playing the FIH Hockey5s World Cup in Muscat, Oman.”

He added:

“As always, this camp too will be focused on getting better as a team and we are eager to get on with the season.”

Indian Men's Hockey Team's 39-member squad for Men's National Coaching Camp

Here is the Indian Men's National Hockey Team's 39-member squad for the Men's National Coaching Camp:

Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, Suraj Karkera, Pawan, and Prashant Kumar Chauhan.

Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Gurinder Singh, Jugraj Singh, Mandeep Mor, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Sanjay, Yashdeep Siwach, Dipsan Tirkey, and Manjeet.

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Rajkumar Pal, Sumit, Akashdeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mohd. Raheel Mouseen, and Maninder Singh.

Attackers: Selvam Karthi, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, and Pawan Rajbhar.