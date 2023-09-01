Hockey India names Asian Games squads at felicitation ceremony

Forward Akashdeep Singh, well-known for his celestial performance with four goals in the recent Asian Champions Trophy, was noticeably missing from the Indian men's hockey squad decided for the forthcoming Asian Games.

This exclusion comes as a wonder to many, as his assistance at the Champions Trophy had garnered considerable attention and awards. Joining him on the index of omission are Jugraj Singh and Selvam Karthi, further moulding the dynamics of the Indian men's hockey squad for the Asian Games.

On the other hand, Savita Punia will persist in carrying the mantle of leading the women's hockey team. Savita's tenacious devotion and ideal mastery have gained her the role of captain, a responsibility she clasps with commitment.

The official revelation of these squads took place during a memorable send-off ceremony hosted by Hockey India, an occasion loaded with pride and honour. The ceremony was performed as an event to acknowledge and commemorate the athletes' faithfulness and hard work. Players and their families were warmly complimented, floundering in the well-deserved limelight.

This momentous event saw the sight of preeminent dignitaries, including Odisha Minister for Electronics and IT, Sports and Youth Services, and Home, Tusharkanti Behera, alongside key figures from Hockey India.

Among them were Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey and Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh, both key in enabling India's hockey prowess. The ceremony likewise welcomed ex-hockey internationals A.B. Subbaiah and Sabu Varkey, who added their eminent existence to the occasion.

Men's and women's squads for Asian Games

The route ahead for these squads is set, with the men's team venturing on their Hangzhou Asian Games campaign, beginning with a match against Uzbekistan on September 24.

On the other hand, the women's team will begin their journey on September 27 against Singapore. The squads are now primed and prepared, pushed by their devotion for the game and the pride of depicting their country on a global stage.

Men's Squad

Harmanpreet Singh (Captain)

P.R. Sreejesh

Krishan Pathak

Varun Kumar

Amit Rohidas

Jarmanpreet Singh

Sanjay

Sumit

Nilakanta Sharma

Hardik Singh (Vice Captain)

Manpreet Singh

Vivek Sagar Prasad

Shamsher Singh

Abhishek

Gurjant Singh

Mandeep Singh

Sukhjeet Singh

Lalit Kumar Upadhyay

Women's Squad

Savita Punia (Captain)

Bichu Devi Kharibam

Deepika

Lalremsiami

Monika

Navneet Kaur

Neha

Nisha

Sonika

Udita

Ishika Chaudhary

Deep Grace Ekka (Vice Captain)

Vandana Katariya

Sangita Kumari

Vaishnavi Vittal Phalke

Nikki Pradhan

Sushila Chanu

Salima Tete