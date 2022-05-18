Hockey India names Indian men's team for inaugural edition of Hero FIH Hockey 5s

Hockey India (HI) announced a nine-member Indian men's hockey team for the inaugural edition of FIH Hockey 5s on Wednesday (May 18).

The Indian squad will depart from Bengaluru on June 1, 2022, for the two-day hockey tournament which is slated to take place on June 5-6, 2022 in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The Indian team will be led by skipper Gurinder Singh while Sumit will serve as the vice-captain of the team.

The Indian team, with an amalgamation of players from the Olympic Bronze medal-winning squad as well as the FIH Junior World Cup held last year, will take on Malaysia, Pakistan, Poland and host Switzerland in the tournament.

Hockey India @TheHockeyIndia

India's chief coach Graham Reid was appointed coach of the Indian men’s side in 2019 and has reformed the team to become one of the best teams in the world.

Reid, who will travel with the team to Switzerland for the tournament, said:

"The Hero FIH Hockey5s tournament in Lausanne will provide an opportunity to showcase a different version of our game. We are excited about the prospect of playing fast entertaining hockey at a great venue against world class opposition in a beautiful country."

He further added:

"We have chosen a team that while maybe on the younger side contains multiple players who have played the format before at the Youth Olympics. At the same time this tournament provides another opportunity for players to experience international hockey played at its best."

Graham Reid @reidgj

FIH Hockey 5s: Indian squad

Here's the list of the nine-member Indian squad for the FIH Hockey 5s tournament:

Team list:

Pawan, Sanjay, Mandeep Mor, Gurinder Singh (Captain), Sumit (Vice Captain), Rabichandra Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Mohd Raheel Mouseen, Gursahibjit Singh

Standbys:

Prashant Kumar Chauhan, Boby Singh Dhami, Sudeep Chirmako

Edited by Diptanil Roy