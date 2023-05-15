Hockey India names men's squad for FIH Hockey Pro League: Krishan Pathak, Simranjeet Singh returns

Hockey India on Monday, May 15, named a 24-member Indian men's hockey team for the next leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League in Europe.

This will mark Indian hockey's new era under the newly-appointed chief coach Craig Fulton. Defender Harmanpreet Singh will continue to lead the Indian team with midfielder Hardik Singh as the vice-captain.

Following the completion of his own marriage ceremony in March, goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak returned to the squad. Pathak will be joined by senior man PR Sreejesh in the goalpoast.

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh will have the support of Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Mor, and Sanjay.

Former captain Manpreet Singh will take up a new role in the backline alongside Gurinder Singh and Sumit. It will be a quite different as well as challenging role for Manpreet, who was the integral part of India's midfield in the past.

Hardik Singh will be assisted by the likes of Dilpreet Singh, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, and Vivek Sagar Prasad.

Forward Simranjeet Singh returned to the squad with his last presence being at the 2022 Asia Cup in Jakarta. He had pulled out of the tournament after sustaining an injury during the match against Pakistan.

Simranjeet will be surrounded by both experienced and young strikers with the presence of Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, S Karthi, and Abhishek.

Speaking about the team selection and how the upcoming tournament will have an impact on the Indian team, coach Craig Fulton said:

"I am pleased with the team we have selected for the upcoming Pro League tournament. Our current world ranking of fourth reflects the team’s hard work and dedication post the World Cup."

He added:

"This tournament will be a great opportunity for us to compete against top-ranked teams and further improve our overall game. We are looking forward to the challenge and hope to have a strong finish to the pro league tournament."

India were unbeaten against Germany and Australia in the previous round of the FIH Hockey Pro League played at home turf.

India are currently at the top of the points table with five wins, two draws and one loss to accumulate 19 points. The Europe leg of the league will start on May 26 as India are scheduled to play against Belgium.

India's squad for Europe leg

Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh

Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh (C), Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Gurinder Singh, Mandeep Mor, Sumit, Sanjay

Midfielders: Hardik Singh (VC), Dilpreet Singh, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad

Forwards: Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, S Karthi, Raj Kumar Pal, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Abhishek

India's FIH Hockey Pro League matches in Europe

India vs Belgium, May 26, 1900 hrs (IST)

India vs Great Britain, May 27, 2130 hrs (IST)

India vs Belgium, June 2, 1900 hrs (IST)

India vs Great Britain, June 3, 1700 hrs (IST)

India vs Netherlands, June 7, 2300 hrs (IST)

India vs Argentina, June 8, 2030 hrs (IST)

India vs Netherlands, June 10, 2100 hrs (IST)

