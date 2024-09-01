Hockey India to provide ₹2 lakh grant to unemployed senior group probable players

Hockey India announced a financial aid of ₹2 lakh for members of the Indian men’s and women’s Core Probable Group who remain unemployed in the governmental departments or the public sector units.

The decision was taken during the Annual General Meeting at the 14th Hockey India Congress held in Lucknow on Sunday. This was the first AGM meeting hosted by HI in Lucknow.

As per a press release by Hockey India, President Dilip Tirkey said:

“While most of the hockey players get recognised for their performances in domestic and international meets by PSUs and Government Departments who provide jobs, it has been brought to our attention that some of the new comers in the senior core group, particularly among the women are unemployed.”

“To aide those who are unemployed with financial assistance so they or their families don't have to struggle to make ends meet, this decision of providing Rs 2 lakh grant each year has been taken by Hockey India Executive Board during the AGM in Lucknow,” he added.

The event was attended by several high-profile dignitaries, including the members of all 31 state hockey units, HI Executive Board members, HI Secretary Bhola Nath Singh, and Treasurer Sekar J Manoharan.

Hockey India discusses national team’s progress, grassroots development programmes

During the AGM on Sunday, members of the HI Executive Board and the dignitaries present took several important decisions and discussed a variety of topics.

The topics discussed included the progress made by the Indian national men’s and women’s teams in recent competitions as well as the upcoming hockey events in the country.

HI also decided on grassroots development programs, as well as other initiatives like the Coaches Education Pathway. It was also decided to appoint former hockey players to several critical positions in order to raise the standard.

HI also held discussions to boost the popularity of hockey in Uttar Pradesh, which, as India’s largest and most populous state, holds significant sporting potential among its youth.

