Hockey India to search for new coach in build-up to 2024 Paris Olympics as Graham Reid quits

Hockey India will have to search for another coach in the build-up to the 2024 Paris Olympics as men’s team coach Graham Reid quit his job on Monday. Reid's contract was supposed to last until the Olympics next year. However, the disappointing effort of India in the recent Hockey World Cup led to change in plans.

Reid’s resignation has been accepted by Hockey India. The Australian coach submitted his resignation the day after the 2023 Hockey World Cup concluded in Bhubaneswar. Germany outplayed defending champion Belgium via shoot-out to win the trophy.

“Not so encouraging performance of the home team at the 2023 Hockey World Cup is the main reason for Reid to quit his job,” a source close to the federation said.

India finished ninth in the global tournament. Following India's historical bronze medal-win in the Tokyo Olympics, expectations were high from the Harmanpreet Singh-led side. However, it all came to nought as India failed to even reach the quarterfinals.

Indian team's analytical coach Greg Clark and scientific advisor Mitchell David Pemberton also submitted their resignations on Monday. All three will be serving their notice period over the next month.

The Indian team finished second in Pool D and lost to New Zealand in the crossover match for a quarterfinal berth.

Prior to the Hockey World Cup this year, the men’s hockey team had won silver at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. The national team also finished third in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2021-22.

“It is now time for me to step aside and hand over my reins to the next management,” the Australian expert said in a statement. “It has been an honour and privilege to work with the team and Hockey India.”

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey thanks Graham Reid for his work

Dilip Tirkey, president of Hockey India, said it was time for the federation to move towards a new approach to build a team for the Paris Olympic Games.

“India will always have gratitude towards Graham Reid and his team of support staff who have brought good results to the country, particularly the bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games,” Tirkey said.

Only time will tell whether the departure of Reid would bring a positive change in the Indian team's set-up or whether it would push them back.

