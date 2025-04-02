Hockey India trims core group of Sr Women National Coaching Camp from 65 to 40

Hockey India has announced a 40-member core probable group for the Senior Women's National Coaching Camp. The camp began on March 23 at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in Bengaluru with 65 players. Based on the players' performance over the last 10 days, the coach has trimmed the core group to 40 players.

Ad

Twenty-eight players from the existing core group have retained their spots, while the remaining 12 players have been chosen based on their performance in the recently concluded Women's Senior National Championship and after testing their skills and ability in the ongoing national coaching camp.

Speaking about the selection, Indian Women's Hockey Team Chief Coach Harendra Singh opened up about the talent identification process and his excitement to work with budding stars.

He was quoted as saying in a press release by Hockey India:

Ad

Trending

“We have had some really grand sessions and testing. The selectors and the team have done a good job shortlisting the best 40 players available. After watching the National Championships, we believe we have identified some good talent and I'm sure they are going to serve the country well over the long-term. I am really excited to see how these young girls are going to perform now in the camp and take one big step for their future.”

Ad

Indian Women’s Hockey Team new 40-member Senior Core Group

Goalkeepers: Savita, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Bansari Solanki, Madhuri Kindo, and Samiksha Saxena.

Defenders: Mahima Chaudhary, Nikki Pradhan, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Jyoti Chhatri, Jyoti, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Anjna Dungdung, and Suman Devi Thoudam.

Midfielders: Sujata Kujur, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Neha, Salima Tete, Manisha Chauhan, Ajmina Kujur, Sunelita Toppo, Lalremsiami, Sharmila Devi, Baljeet Kaur, Mahima Tete, Albela Rani Toppo, and Pooja Yadav

Forwards: Dipimonika Toppo, Hritika Singh, Deepika Soreng, Navneet Kaur, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Beauty Dungdung, Mumtaz Khan, Annu, Chandana Jagadish, and Kajal Sadashiv Atpadkar.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback