Junior Hockey Men's Academy National Championship to begin from October 18

Hockey India is riding a success wave with respect to domestic hockey. The first Sub Junior Men's Academy National Championship was a success. Hockey India is now all set for the National Championship for Junior Men from October 18.

Bhopal will play host to 28 teams with over 550 players, as well as coaching and support staff, for the first-ever Junior Men's Academy National Championship.

Selectors from Hockey India will be at the event. The National Championship provides a platform for budding players to showcase their talent and impress selectors. It will aid them to earn a place in the junior national camp.

The participating teams are Berar Academy (Vidarbha) Amravati, Naval Tata Hockey Academy -- Jamshedpur and Olympian Vivek Singh Academy in Pool A. Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta, Namdhari Sports Academy and RV Academy of Hockey will be competing in Pool B.

Dhyan Chand Academy, Mumbai Schools Sports Association, and Raja Karan Academy are grouped in Pool C. Ghumanhera Riser's Academy, Mata Sahib Kaur Academy Jarkhar -- Ludhiana and Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy are in Pool D.

Pool E will feature HIM Academy, Markandeshwar Hockey Academy, SAI - Academy (Kolkata) and Citizen Hockey XI. Hubli Hockey Academy, Malwa Hockey Academy Hanumangarh, Salute Academy, and Republican Sports Club are grouped together in Pool F.

Jai Bharat Academy, Maharaja Ranjit Singh Academy, SGPC Academy, Thirumalvalavan Academy will form Pool G. Lakshmi Ammal Sports Academy, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy, Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy and Vadipatti Raja Academy will feature in Pool H.

After six days of pool matches, the quarterfinals will be played on October 24 and the semifinals will be held on October 26. The medal matches are scheduled for October 27.

Hockey India to follow all COVID-19 prevention SOPs

The federation has laid out several SOPs to be followed. All players, coaches and technical officials would need to submit a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test report on arrival at Bhopal. The test has to be taken within 48 hours prior to departure.

All players and officials will also need to have the Aarogya Setu app on their devices.

All COVID-19 prevention protocols like physical distancing and usage of face masks are compulsory.

A COVID-19 task force will also be constituted by the organizing committee. They will ensure the implementation of the protocols issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Madhya Pradesh state government.

