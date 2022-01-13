Hockey: Lilima Minz retires after an eminent career

Experienced Indian hockey team midfielder Lilima Minz called it a day on her hockey career on Thursday (13 January). Minz has been a part of many glorious milestones in Indian hockey history and is also a two-time Asian Games medalist.

She made her debut for the national side at the 4-Nation Women's Hockey Tournaments held in Argentina (Quilmes and Paraná) in 2011. The 27-year-old went on to represent India in 156 matches, scoring 12 goals.

She played an integral role in the midfield and helped India win the bronze medal at the Asian Games in 2014. Minz was also crucial in India claiming a silver medal at the 2018 Asian Games and a gold medal at the FIH Women's Series Finals held in Hiroshima in 2019.

Lilima Minz helped India qualify for Tokyo Olympics

Lilima Minz played at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016, a tournament in which India qualified after 36 years. She was also instrumental in guiding the Indian women's hockey team to cement their place in the Tokyo Olympics as well. It later went on to become one of India's best outings in the quadrennial Games.

Minz also played an integral part in helping the Indian team at the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2019 in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Hockey India President Gyanendro Ningombam lauded Lilima's contribution to Indian hockey and wished her the best for her future endeavors. He said:

"Lilima has made a huge contribution to Indian hockey during her fantastic career and we cannot thank her enough for her efforts. She has played a massive role in the growth of the Indian women's hockey team in the last few years."

Ningombam added:

"Hockey India congratulates her on a wonderful career and wishes her all the very best for the next chapter of her lif."

