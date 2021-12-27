60 players selected for Hockey National Camp in Bengaluru, 33 set to make the cut for Women's Asia Cup 2022

Hockey India have named 60 players for the Senior Women’s Hockey National Camp which commenced at the Sports Authority of India in Bengaluru on Monday.

The players have been selected based on their performance at the Senior Women's National Championships, Senior Women's Inter-Department National Championships and other Hockey India sanctioned domestic events.

The 60-member list also includes players who have been retained from the senior women's core group based on their performance in international tournaments. Players who have done well for the Indian junior women's team have also been selected for the national camp.

The selectors will choose 33 players from the existing 60 at the national camp ahead of their preparations for the Women’s Asia Cup 2022.

Janneke Schopman, the chief coach of the Indian women's hockey team, said the players for the national camp have been purely selected on merit.

“The list of players has been selected keeping in mind their international performances in both senior and junior women’s tournaments as well as the recently held events. While most of the players from the previous 33 senior women's core probable group have made it to this list, they are aware that they need to establish their potential during the trials to ensure they are picked in the final list of 33 players,” she said.

Schopman added that fresh talent in the national camp will add a lot of depth to the existing pool of players.

“The next few weeks will surely be exciting as I will get to see some of the fresh talent who are expected to add depth to the existing pool of players. With several top tournaments next year including the Asia Cup 2022, FIH Hockey Pro League and then the Women’s World Cup and the all-important Asian Games, it will be critical for us to have a strong pool of 33 players,” added Schopman.

List of players selected for Hockey National Camp

The following players have been selected for the national camp in Bengaluru. The national camp commenced on December 27.

Goalkeepers: Savita Punia, Rajani Etimarpu, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Alpha Kerketta, Sheweta, and Susmita Patil.

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Manpreet Kaur, Rashmita Minz, Suman Devi Thoudam, Mahima Choudhary, Gagandeep Kaur, Udita, Akshata Dhekale, Ishika Chaudhary, Marina Lalramnghaki, Priyanka, Reet, Reema Baxla, Anjali H.R, Renuka Yadav, and Mudita.

Midfielders: Nisha, Salima Tete, Pukhrambam Sushila Chanu, Jyoti 29, Navjot Kaur, Monika Malik, Lilima Minz, Namita Toppo, Reena Khokhar, Mariana Kujur, Sonika, Neha, Ajmina Kujur, Baljeet Kaur, and Sushma Kumari.

Forwards: Rani Rampal, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Rajwinder Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Sharmila Devi, Deepika, Jiwan Kishori Toppo, Lalrindiki, Sangita Kumari, Archana Bhardwaj, Sarabdeep Kaur, Navjot Kaur, Jyoti, Monika Sihag, Preeti Dubey, Raju Ranwa, Arya K.M, Upasana Singh, Dipti Lakra and Aishwarya Chavan.

