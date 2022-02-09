Hockey Pro League 2021-22: India start with a bang, thump France 5-0

The Indian men's hockey team began their FIH Hockey Pro League 2021-22 campaign with a fine 5-0 win over France in Potchefstroom.

The side's first win of 2022 was sealed through goals from Harmanpreet Singh (21'), Varun Kumar (24'), Shamsher Singh (28'), Mandeep Singh (32') and Akashdeep Singh (41').

India started to attack from the word go, putting pressure on the French defense. They had their first opening in the initial minutes when Harmanpreet's pass from the middle of the pitch found Nilakanta in good space. However, his flick from the center of the circle went flying above the goal post.

Minutes later, India again got yet another chance to draw first blood, but France's defense nullified the attack.

The Indians continued to pile on their attacking moves and earned back-to-back penalty corners. However attempts by debutant Jugraj were denied by French goalkeeper Arthur Thieffry, thus ending the first quarter 0-0.

Indian hockey team up the ante

India looked more dangerous in the second quarter, with the forward line making dangerous, penetrating runs inside the opposition's circle. Their efforts soon paid off as vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh converted a penalty corner.

Having taken control of the proceedings, India went on to make it a 2-0 lead, courtesy of another penalty corner conversion from Varun Kumar in the 23rd minute.

France, regaining some strength, went on to win a PC in the 28th, but the Indian defense stood tall to deny them a goal. Following that chance, a quick counterattack from India led by Nilakanta and Shamsher Singh put India in the driver's seat.

Nilakanta's pass downfield found Singh and he calmly nicked into the back of the net, making the scoreline read 3-0 at the end of half-time.

Indian hockey team consolidates lead

The third quarter started in a similar fashion, with India enjoying possession and making moves in France's half. Mandeep Singh went on to add a fourth goal for India in just the second minute of the third period. Desperately looking for a goal, France regained some strength to keep India's attack at bay.

However, a mistake from the French skipper inside the circle gave Akashdeep Singh a golden opportunity to mark his 200th appearance with a well-deserved goal. The veteran forward scored to make it 5-0 to India in the 41st minute.

Trying to look for an opportunity, France started the final quarter aggressively and won back-to-back penalty corners in the initial minutes. However, Indian goalkeeper Krishan Pathak stood tall to deny France.

The latter stages of the final quarter saw some end-to-end action, with India slowing down the proceedings to ensure a comprehensive 5-0 win.

