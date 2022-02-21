Savita Punia to lead Indian team against Spain in Hockey Pro League

Ace goalkeeper Savita Punia will lead the 22-member Indian women's hockey team in the upcoming FIH Pro League matches in Bhubaneswar.

The Indian women's team will take on Spain on February 26 and 27 at the Kalinga Stadium.

Defender Deep Grace Ekka has been appointed Savita Punia's deputy.

Promising young forward Sangita Kumari, who made an impression during her stint with the Indian junior hockey team, has also found a place in the 22-member squad.

Hockey India has also named five standbys for the double-header matches - Rashmita Minz, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Sonika, Mariana Kujur and Aishwarya Rajesh Chauvan.

Coach Schopman confident of a good show by Indian women's hockey team

Meanwhile chief coach Janneke Schopman said she was happy with the squad's composition and added that the team is looking in good shape after an intense two-week training.

"We are excited to kick off our home Pro League matches against Spain," she was quoted as saying by Hockey India. "We had two good training weeks after our return from Oman and I believe the selected 22 players will be ready to show what they can do against Spain."

The coach admitted that although the team selection was a tad difficult, she is happy with the players selected.

"When you have a strong pool of players, team selection always becomes difficult but I am happy to see that the new players are improving a lot and showing a lot of promise," she said.

Janneke Schopman is well aware of how strong Spain could be as opponents. While discussing the Spanish team's consistency, she said:

"Spain are a consistent team at the highest level, narrowly missing out on a semi-final appearance at the Tokyo Olympics and clinching the bronze medal in the last World Cup. They are very skilful and play from a tight defense, so we are looking to use our own speed and skills and strong defense to compete well against them."

Indian women's squad for Pro League

The following is India's 22-member squad for the FIH Pro League matches against Spain.

Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (captain), Bichu Devi Kharibam and Rajani Etimarpu.

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (vice-captain), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita and Ishika Chaudhary.

Midfielders: Nisha, Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Jyoti, Monika Malik, Neha Goyal, Navjot Kaur and Namita Toppo.

Forwards: Vandana Katariya, Sharmila Devi, Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari and Rajwinder Kaur.

Standbys: Rashmita Minz, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Sonika, Mariana Kujur and Aishwarya Rajesh Chavan.

