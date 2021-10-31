Hockey: RSPB wins Women's Inter-Department National Championship

Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) put out a thoroughly professional display of hockey to outclass Sports Authority of India. The match was an encounter held in the inaugural Hockey India Senior Women's Inter-Department National Championship final.

RSPB went on to win 3-0. They started proceedings fast and dominated possession as well as the tempo of the game right from the hooter.

In the eighth minute, they had their reward with Karishma Yadav converting a penalty corner chance to give them the lead. Four minutes later the lead was doubled when Amrinder Kaur converted another PC.

The two goals left Sports Authority of India with an uphill task, but three full quarters to complete it.

RSPB did not let up, though, with Birajini Ekka scoring the third in the 28th minute to somewhat seal the result before halftime.

RSPB put up good display of hockey

RSPB went into game management mode in the final two quarters. They controlled the game without putting themselves at too much risk, or giving Sports Authority of India openings to make a comeback.

Speaking about the victory, RSPB head coach Pritam Swiach was effervescent in her praise for her players, as well as the tournament as a whole. She said:

"It is great to win a tournament the first time it's been staged. The level of competition has been good, especially with some teams. My hope is that this encourages more departments to turn up for the event, create teams for women's hockey players and offer more avenues for youngsters to get employment through the sport."

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) beat Central Reserve Police Force 5-1 to win the third-place playoff hockey match. Preeti (6', 18'), Manisha (29'), captain Rajni Bala (30') and Longjam Bijeta Devi (40') scored the goals for SSB while Pinka Ekka scored CRPF's lone goal in the 49th minute.

RSPB's Preeti Dubey topped the hockey goalscoring charts with 13 goals, one more than Sports Authority of India captain Manisha Chauhan.

