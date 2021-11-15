Hockey Women's Junior World Cup: Lalremsiami to lead 18-member squad

Hockey India on Monday announced a 18-member Indian junior women's hockey team for the FIH Hockey Women's Junior World Cup. The team will be led by Lalremsiami, who represented India at the Tokyo Olympics. Defender Ishika Chaudhary will be Lalremsiam's deputy.

The FIH Women's Junior Hockey World Cup will be held in South Africa from December 5. Sixteen teams will vie for the coveted World Champions title. The Indian junior women's hockey team's best performance came in 2013 when they won the bronze medal, beating England in the play-off match.

Argentina are the defending champions of the FIH Women's Junior Hockey World Cup.

Apart from Lalremsiami, Salima Tete and Sharmila Devi are also a part of the Indian junior women's team.

The team also includes Bichu Devi Kharibam, Khushboo, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Priyanka, Marina Lalramnghaki, Ajmina Kujur, Baljeet Kaur, Reet, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Beauty Dungdung, Deepika, Mumtaz Khan, Sangita Kumari and Jiwan Kishori Toppo.

Preeti and Prabhleen Kaur have been chosen as alternate players (AP). The duo will only be permitted to play if there is an injury, or if someone in the 18-member squad is ruled out of the tournament due to COVID-19.

Indian hockey team begins campaign on December 6

The Indian junior women's hockey team are grouped in Pool C, along with defending champions Argentina, Japan and Russia. They begin their campaign on December 6 against Russia.

India's next biggest challenge will be on December 7 when they lock horns with Argentina followed by a match against Japan on December 9.

The knockout matches are scheduled to be held between December 10 and December 16.

Speaking about the team selection, the Indian hockey team's chief coach Janneke Schopman said:

“To pick the final selection of 18 players was extremely difficult especially as all 28 players in the core group worked very hard in the past months and made good progress. But we feel that we have selected a strong team that is able to compete with every team at the Junior World Cup."

"With the experience from the senior team and some great young talent we will show the best India has to give. The team is very excited as they have waited a long time to compete on the world stage and we’re looking forward to making the most of this great opportunity."

The other teams in the fray include the Netherlands, Korea, Ireland and Zimbabwe in Pool A, England, Belgium, Canada and Uruguay in Pool B, Germany, Spain, United States and South Africa in Pool D.

