Hockey World Cup 2023: India matches, full schedule, timings in IST 

The much-awaited schedule for the men's Hockey World Cup 2023 is out. Argentina and South Africa will kick-start the marquee tournament while India will take on Spain in a blockbuster clash on January 13, the opening day of the competition.

The India vs Spain match at Hockey World Cup 2023 will take place at the newly-built Birsa Munda International Stadium in Rourkela.

Tokyo Olympic bronze medalists India, currently world No. 5 in the FIH rankings, have been clubbed alongside England, Spain and World Cup debutants Wales in Pool D.

India matches and full schedule of Hockey World Cup 2023

The entire schedule of the Hockey World Cup 2023 can be found here.

Read: "Indian hockey is in revival mode" - Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey

India will play their second match against England on January 15 in Rourkela. The Manpreet Singh-led men will play Wales in their last league match at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on January 19.

Pool A is headed up by world number one Australia, who won the bronze medal at the last World Cup in 2018. They have been drawn alongside 2016 Olympic champions Argentina, France and African champions South Africa.

Reigning world champions Belgium are the top seeds and have been drawn in Pool B along with Germany, Korea and Japan. Belgium are ranked second while Germany are fourth.

Pool C will feature the last edition finalists Netherlands, ranked third in the world, along with Oceania representative New Zealand, Malaysia - playing their ninth World Cup - and debutants Chile.

Reigning champion and world No. 2 Belgium, who won the title in 2018 in Odisha, will take on South Korea in Bhubaneswar in their opening match on January 14.

India schedule and timing in IST

The Indian men's hockey team's schedule and timing in IST are given below.

January 13: India vs Spain at 7 pm IST

January 15: India vs England at 7 pm IST

January 19: India vs Wales at 7 pm IST

Also read: "The pools in the FIH Hockey World Cup and the Olympics are always difficult" - Indian men's hockey team coach Graham Reid

The Hockey World Cup 2023 final will be played on January 29 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far