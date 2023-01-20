Hockey World Cup 2023: India have one more chance to earn a quarterfinal berth on Sunday

The FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup is all about quarterfinals, which is the knockout stage of the competition.

“The preliminary or group stage matches at the Hockey World Cup give the competing teams the chance to settle into their groove before playing the knockout matches,” former India’s chief coach Harendra Singh told Sportskeeda.

Finishing second in Pool D during group matches, hosts India couldn’t win direct entry into the quarterfinals. Only the toppers in each of the four pool matches get an automatic entry to the last eight stage of the competition. By virtue of leading Pool D, England got direct entry to the quarterfinals, while India will play New Zealand on January 22 in a cross-over match and the winner will play in the quarterfinals.

India had the herculean task of scoring a big win against Wales in their last Pool D match. However, India scored a 4-2 win over Wales and settled for second place at the end of their group matches.

“We weren’t very good in the first half in terms of executing our plans, but the second half was better,” India’s Akashdeep Singh, who was awarded player of the match for his two goals against Wales, said during the presentation ceremony.

India have so far given a good account of themselves in their group stage matches. The Indian team, led by ace dragflicker Harmanpreet Singh, will certainly have the home advantage of playing in front of the packed Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. But the chances of New Zealand can’t be ruled out.

“It all matters how the players are able to execute their plans on a given day,” a senior SAI hockey coach said.

India’s chief coach Graham Reid's goal for the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup being held in Odisha was to win a quarterfinal berth during group stage matches. Despite excellent planning, the execution was slightly off target.

A penalty corner will be another area that Reid will look to polish before the Sunday’s crossover match. The Indian chief coach is also aware of the fact that the quarterfinals are a crucial stage of the World Cup competition.

“All the teams in the last eight stages are highly ranked and the situation is very challenging,” Reid had said.

Host India won their opening match against the Spanish team 2-0, but played a goalless draw with England. India’s star forward Hardik Singh, who strained his hamstring against England and had to sit out during the Wales match, should be back in the team for the New Zealand match on Sunday.

Poll : 0 votes