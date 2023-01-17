Hockey World Cup 2023:  Star midfielder Hardik Singh to undergo MRI; results to determine availability for Wales match

In-form midfielder Hardik Singh, who has played a key role for the Indians at the 2023 FIH Hockey World Cup, will undergo an MRI on Tuesday (January 17) morning. The results of the scan will determine whether or not he will be available for their crucial match against Wales on Thursday.

Hardik took a nasty tumble with five minutes left on the clock in the game against England. He was helped off the pitch just as the Indians attempted a quick counter attack after the visitors upped the ante in the final quarter of play.

The MRI is being carried out to assess the extent of his injury and no replacement has been called for yet, according to a media advisory issued by Hockey India.

Hardik Singh scored a brilliant second goal for the Indians in their 2023 FIH Hockey World Cup opener, much to the delight of the Indian supporters.

The immensely talented 24-year-old weaved his way into the striking circle before unleashing a delectable cross across the face of goal. The cross was deflected into the net off a Spanish defender's stick.

The player from Jalandhar helped out in defense as and when the need arose against both Spain and England as well. He looked to be in sublime form during both matches and will be a big miss for the Wales match if he doesn't return to full fitness.

Hardik Singh and Harmanpreet Singh key to India's fortunes in 2023 Hockey World Cup

Harmanpreet Singh has yet to strike with his drag flicks in the Odisha Hockey World Cup

The Indian men's hockey team will have everything to play for when they take on Wales in their final Pool D encounter of the 2023 FIH Hockey World Cup on Thursday.

After getting past Spain 2-0, the Indians were held to a goal-less draw by a speedy English side. Nick Bandurak even struck the Indian post off a PC in the dying seconds of an entertaining encounter.

The result left England sitting pretty on top of Pool D thanks to a superior goal difference by virtue of their 5-1 win over Wales.

If England get past Spain in their final outing, the Indians will have to beat Wales by a big margin. This will help them top their pool and gain direct access to the quarterfinals.

If India finish second or third, they will need to play and win the crossover games if they are to make it to the 2023 FIH World Cup quarterfinals.

Indian fans will be hoping that Hardik Singh's MRI rules out any injury that could render him out of reckoning for the match against Wales. Hardik's fitness assumes increased significance in the wake of Harmanpreet Singh's inability to score off PCs thus far in this year's Hockey World Cup.

Harmanpreet, who ended up as the highest scorer in world hockey for the 2022 season, has struggled to get his drag flicks on target in Odisha.

India's final Pool D match against Wales at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Thursday will begin at 7:00 pm IST on Thursday, January 19.

