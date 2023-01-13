Hockey World Cup 2023 Tickets Price: How to buy tickets for matches in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela?

The much-awaited Hockey World Cup 2023 tournament has started in Odisha. Argentina kicked off the mega event with a 1-0 win against South Africa on Friday. The second match of the tournament is underway right now, where Australia are up against France.

Apart from the four teams mentioned above, 12 other nations, namely India, Spain, England, Wales, Belgium, Netherlands, Germany, South Korea, Japan, New Zealand, Malaysia, and Chile are also a part of the tournament.

Two cities of Odisha, namely Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, will play host to the entire Hockey World Cup 2023 from January 13-29. The two stadiums that will host the matches are the Kalinga Stadium and the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium.

As the 2023 Hockey World Cup commences in Odisha, my best wishes to all the participating teams. May this tournament further strengthen the spirit of sportsmanship and may it further popularise the beautiful game of Hockey. India is proud to be hosting this tournament.

Fans in Odisha are excited to witness the Hockey World Cup live at the stadiums. Here are all the details about the tickets for the matches.

What is the price of Hockey World Cup 2023 tickets?

Tickets for Hockey World Cup 2023 are up for sale online on Paytm Insider. Fans can buy tickets on www.insider.in. It is pertinent to note that one user can buy a maximum of two tickets online. At the time of redeeming the tickets physically, they can request for adjacent seats to sit with their friends and family.

The prices of matches of Team India are ₹200 (North and South Stands), ₹400 (East Stand) and ₹500 (West Stand). Price for the West Stand is same for non-India matches, but the other prices are ₹100 (North and South Stands) and ₹200 (East Stand).

Less than 24 hours until the World Cup kicks off!

To book a ticket online, fans need to provide their mobile number, email ID and photo ID.

The start time for the group-stage matches are 1:00 pm IST, 3:00 pm IST, 5:00 pm IST and 7:00 pm IST. Matches in the other rounds have a start time of 11:30 am IST and 4:30 pm IST.

