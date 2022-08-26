"I am eager to join my teammates in camp and begin our preparations for the Men's Hockey World Cup"- Midfielder Vivek Sagar Prasad

The Indian men's hockey team bettered their performance from the 2018 Gold Coast edition of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Birmingham. However, their campaign ended on a sour note.

India have made it to the final of the CWG thrice in the last four editions (2010, 2014 and 2022). Unfortunately for them, they have ended up losing to the same side in all those gold medal matches – Australia.

In Birmingham, the same old story repeated itself as a buoyant Indian team came crashing down against the mighty Kookaburras. They defeated India 7-0 to win their seventh consecutive CWG title with an absolutely ruthless display.

Amidst all the agony of missing out on gold again, midfielder Vivek Sagar Prasad endured greater disappointment as he was ruled out of the summit clash after sustaining a knee injury.

Speaking about the same, Vivek Sagar told Hockey India:

“I was devastated to miss the Commonwealth Games final against Australia. Making the final of such a prestigious tournament is a big deal for any player. Having played a good campaign to reach the final and then being ruled out of the summit clash due to injury was devastating for me.

"I really wanted to be there for my team on that particular day. However, this happens in sports. So, the only thing we can do now is to move on.”

The 20-year-old has recuperated from the injury he suffered at CWG. Vivek is all set to resume training along with the other members of the team at the National Camp scheduled to take place in SAI, Bengaluru.

"I am eager to join my teammates in camp and begin our preparations for the Odisha Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 to be held in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela in January. I am sure the team's support staff will assess my recovery once I join the camp, (on the) basis (of) which they will plan my workload.”

Indian men's hockey team will next be in action at the 2022-23 FIH Pro League

The 2022-23 edition of the men's FIH Pro League is all set to return on October 28. The Indian men's hockey team had a mixed outing in the 2021-22 edition of the FIH Pro League where they attained a third-place finish.

Here are the Indian men's hockey team's 2022-23 FIH Pro League fixtures:

India vs New Zealand

Date: October 28, 2022; Match 1

Date: November 4, 2022; Match 2

India vs Spain

Date: October 30, 2022; Match 1

Date: November 6, 2022; Match 2

In March of 2023, India will take on Germany and Australia on home turf. The German and Australian hockey teams will also compete against each other in India.

India vs Germany

Date: March 10, 2023; Match 1

Date: March 13, 2023; Match 2

India vs Australia

Date: March 12, 2023; Match 1

Date: March 15, 2023; Match 2

The Indian team will later depart for Europe to play their away matches in May 2023. The Indian team's fixtures for the European leg are as follows:

India vs Belgium

Date: May 26, 2023; Match 1

Date: June 2, 2023; Match 2

India vs England

Date: May 27, 2023; Match 1

Date: June 3, 2023; Match 2

India vs Netherlands

Date: June 7, 2023; Match 1

Date: June 10, 2023; Match 2

India vs Argentina

Date: June 8, 2023; Match 1

Date: June 11, 2023; Match 2

