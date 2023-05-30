Mohammed Raheel Mouseen, Indian national hockey side's talented midfielder, received a surprising snub when he was not picked in the squad for the ongoing FIH Pro League matches in London.

India lost both their initial matches at the tournament, going down 1-2 to Belgium and 2-4 to Great Britain in the next. Although the side gave it their all, they were just outplayed by the opposition on both occasions during crunch moments.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Raheel opened up on his experience while playing for India in the FIH Pro League held in October and November, and also underlined the importance of staying mentally positive during such a phase.

Q: How was your experience donning the Indian jersey at Bhubaneswar in your debut game?

A: That was my first match for India, my debut match. It was an amazing atmosphere that too, playing in India. It was at Bhubaneswar and the crowd was really amazing there. Initially, I had put a little pressure on myself but the team was really supportive. The players were really encouraging. They said that you just play your game and you will have a really good time.

Q: The exclusion must have come as a shock to you. What was your initial reaction?

A: There's always ups and downs in life. If I get an opportunity, I will do my best. If I don't, I will do my best to get that opportunity again. I am going to work really hard. I am going to get it next time and that's what goes on in my mind.

Q: A talented player cannot be kept out for a long time. How do you plan on making a comeback? Do you want to do something different or keep doing the same things in a better way?

A: I want to keep doing the same things but in a better way. I have improved myself a lot since last year. I would just do the same things in a better and more intense way to get back.

Q: How important is it to keep a positive mindset in such moments?

A: It is really important because you always have to keep a positive mindset so that you don't let yourself down for the next time. So the positive mindset is important for me to keep my confidence high always.

(On how he keeps a positive mindset) Easily my dad says, 'Whatever happens, happens for the best'. That's the sentence I follow.

Q: Your passion for the sport is unmatched. How do you motivate yourself to keep going?

A: I have been out of the squad before and I have made a comeback again. So I just keep motivating myself and keep thinking about the previous phase like not making it into the team and coming back again. I just think about it and I feel that I can do it again. I will do it again always.

Q: What were some discussions you had with the senior players when you played last year? Your key takeaways from it?

A: The on-field discussions are all about what I would do in this situation. So I used to have discussions with the players I used to play with. The one thing that they said was that you have to do what you are doing best. That's what I heard from them always.

Q: Coordination between players is of utmost importance in hockey. How does the team improve coordination?

We watch our own videos, see where we are not in sync at that point of time and correct ourselves. That's how we correct ourselves and get in sync with the team.

