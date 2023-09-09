"I am incredibly excited and optimistic about the Indian hockey teams' participation" - Tusharkanti Behera on Asian Games 2023 participation 

Tusharkanti Behera is the Minister of State, Electronics & IT, Sports & Youth Services for the Government of Odisha. The Government of Odisha has played a key role in the revival and development of Hockey in India.

Sportskeeda caught up with Odisha Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera for an Exclusive interview ahead of the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China.

Q: What are your thoughts on the Indian hockey teams' participation in the upcoming Asian Games?

Tusharkanti Behera: I am incredibly excited and optimistic about the Indian hockey teams' participation in the upcoming Asian Games. Our men's team currently holds a prestigious third position in the FIH standings, highlighting their remarkable prowess. Similarly, our women's team stands strong at the 8th position. With such impressive standings, the prospects of securing victory shine brightly for both our teams.

Q: What initiatives have the Odisha government taken to support and nurture hockey talent in India?

Tusharkanti Behera: Odisha along with Hockey India has taken significant steps to support and nurture hockey talent in India. We have established the finest hockey stadiums in the world, namely the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela and the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

We have dedicated sports hostel for hockey, hockey training centres where grassroots program are run under the aegis of expert coaches, and scholarship schemes to identify and groom young talents. Meritorious sportspersons are also given cash awards and jobs thus inspiring the younger generation to pursue hockey.

Additionally, collaborations with corporate sponsors we have established the hockey high performance centre that have further enhanced our efforts in refining the skills of our hockey players. Odisha has also extended its support and sponsorship to the national hockey teams till 2033.

Further, in collaboration with Hockey India, Odisha hosted the top international tournaments including two consecutive Men’s World Cups. Odisha has evolved to become a global hub of hockey and the support from Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has played a pivotal role in nurturing hockey talent and promoting the sport's growth not only in the region but globally.

Q: Could you share your thoughts on the athletes Deep Grace Ekka and Amit Rohidas, who hail from Odisha and are part of the national hockey teams?

Tusharkanti Behera: Deep Grace Ekka and Amit Rohidas are exceptional athletes who have brought pride and honor to our state, Odisha. Their journey from local fields to representing India on the international stage is an inspiration to all aspiring hockey players in the region. They exemplify the determination and talent that Odisha contributes to Indian hockey, and we are extremely proud of their achievements.

Q: What message would you like to convey to the Indian hockey teams as they prepare for the Asian Games?

Tusharkanti Behera: To our Indian hockey teams, I say this: you carry the hopes and aspirations of our entire nation on your shoulders. Your dedication, hard work, and sportsmanship inspire us all. Remember that you are not just players; you are ambassadors of our nation's spirit. Play with your hearts, showcase your skills, and bring home the glory. The entire nation stands behind you, cheering you on. Make us proud!

Q: How does the government plan to continue supporting hockey beyond the Asian Games?

Tusharkanti Behera: Our commitment to sports development goes beyond individual events. We will continue to invest in infrastructure, training programs, and coaching initiatives to ensure that our athletes receive the best possible support. We aim to create an ecosystem where budding talents can flourish and our athletes can compete at the highest level globally.

The government, in collaboration with various stakeholders, will work closely to sustain the momentum and growth of hockey and other sports in India.